The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 64% chance. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 29, 2023 in Danville, VA
