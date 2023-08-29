The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 64% chance. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.