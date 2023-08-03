The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's weather forecast is showing a 85% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Danville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.