The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. We'll see a low temperature of 71 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. Models are showing a 24% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit godanriver.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2023 in Danville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks like it will be a warm 85 degrees. 64 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies …
Danville will see warm temperatures this Friday. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Keep an eye on the radar befo…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Danville community. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. 65 degrees is today's low. Today's we…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 93. Today has the makings of a perfect…