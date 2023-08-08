The Danville area can expect a hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 8, 2023 in Danville, VA
