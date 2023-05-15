Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a comfortable 69 degrees. 56 degrees is today's low. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the East, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2023 in Danville, VA
-
- Updated