The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.