The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 64% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit godanriver.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 10, 2023 in Danville, VA
