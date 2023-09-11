The forecast is showing a hot day in Danville. It looks to reach a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 62 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Special Weather Statement until MON 8:15 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit godanriver.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 11, 2023 in Danville, VA
