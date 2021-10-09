Weeks after Blairs rock fest, few COVID-19 cases emerge

"Just as people came from many places for this festival, it is quite likely that several brought the virus with them," Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the local health district, told the Register & Bee recently.

Even though this was an outside endeavor — often viewed as a safer environment amid the pandemic — Spillmann said they urged using face masks, but without an emergency declaration in place, there was no way to mandate it.

"Some cases were ruled out as associated with the festival because they experienced symptoms before the festival," Crawford said Friday.

She also said an exact number may never be known because often there's not enough details to "definitively say the person caught COVID at the festival."

Other cases are still being investigated, she said.

"As the first event of this scale in Pittsylvania County's history, this four-day music festival, which was attended by approximately 33,000 fans daily, was extremely successful and will serve as a springboard for future events," county leaders wrote in a statement Sept. 13.

The festival was expected to bring in about $100,000 to county coffers from food and beverage taxes collected by visitors.