Westmoreland Park moves closer to reality

Dreams to develop Westmoreland Park are a step closer to reality after clearing a fundraising hurdle, a resident-led group announced last week.
The Friends of Westmoreland Park — made up of the Westmoreland Neighborhood Organization and other community members — hopes to break ground on the new park in winter or early spring.
The space — the site of the former Westmoreland School — has historical and emotional implications for neighborhood residents, a news release stated.
The school was created in the late 1800s as an African American facility for children in the neighborhood, the group's website reports.
After it closed, it was repurposed as Community Improvement Council's Head Start and the surrounding land served as a public space, the group said.
After the project started in 2017, residents crafted a master plan to help guide the redevelopment, thanks to funding from the Danville Regional Foundation.
The goal is to "increase opportunities for safe recreation, arts, and events while also enhancing social connections and daily community life," the release stated.
Normally neighborhood parks fall under the funding and organizational umbrella of the city of Danville. However, Danville Parks and Recreation acknowledged with 25 parks across its network, resources are limited.
Westmoreland has become the first resident-led organization to advocate and implement a neighborhood park.
“It has been a pleasure to watch WNO’s success during this process,” said Bill Sgrinia, Danville Parks and Recreation director. “We hope other neighborhoods become organized in similar efforts to create public greenspaces in their communities.”
The first of a three-part phase includes building an entrance, large shelter, playground and elements for beautification including plantings. The group credits money from the city’s Community Development Block Grant fund along with grants from the Danville Regional Foundation, the Womack Foundation, Optima Health and Litehouse Foods with being able to reach the undisclosed fundraising goal.
A series of community events and more fundraising efforts are on the horizon, the release stated.
The second and third phases will bring to life to new basketball courts, amphitheater seating, a walking trail, seating nooks, a community garden, drinking fountains and additional beautification elements, the release stated.
Local residents will be able to voice their opinion on the design and other uses for the park.
To learn more, visit www.wnopark.com.