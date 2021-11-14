Westmoreland Park moves closer to reality

Dreams to develop Westmoreland Park are a step closer to reality after clearing a fundraising hurdle, a resident-led group announced last week.

The Friends of Westmoreland Park — made up of the Westmoreland Neighborhood Organization and other community members — hopes to break ground on the new park in winter or early spring.

The space — the site of the former Westmoreland School — has historical and emotional implications for neighborhood residents, a news release stated.

The Westmoreland School was created in late 1800 as an African American public school to serve children in the neighborhood. After it closed, it was repurposed as Community Improvement Council's Head Start and the surrounding land served as a public space, the group said.

After the project started in 2017, residents crafted a master plan to help guide the redevelopment, thanks to funding from the Danville Regional Foundation.

The goal is to "increase opportunities for safe recreation, arts, and events while also enhancing social connections and daily community life," the release stated.

