Westover Christian Academy student tests positive for COVID-19, others in quarantine

One student at Westover Christian Academy has tested positive for COVID-19 this week, the school confirmed Tuesday evening.

The school learned of the positive test on Monday.

One staff member and fewer than 10 other students are also in quarantine after being in close proximity to the student who tested positive for an extended period of time last week. The possible window of exposure, Administrator John Cline said, took place on campus but after school hours.

Cline added that the positive case this week is unrelated to the school’s outbreak near the end of August, when six students tested positive and prompted the school to close from Aug. 31-Sept. 4 for extensive cleaning. Students did not learn remotely during that time. They were welcomed back to campus on Sept. 8, the day after Labor Day.

The student who tested positive this week will be in a 10-day quarantine. The other students and the staff member will be in a 14-day quarantine from the date of the possible exposure. Cline said the students are able to learn from home during this period, and the staff member is able to perform normal duties remotely as well.

