What do you recall about 9/11?

It’s difficult to believe that we are nearly 20 years past the biggest and most overwhelming terrorist attack ever on U.S. soil: the crashing of jetliners into the World Trade Towers, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania on Sept. 11, 2001.

Thousands of people died. Thousands of heroes emerged. Millions of lives were affected indelibly.

What has stuck with you? What do you recall about that day?

We want to hear.

The Danville Register & Bee on Sept. 11 will be publishing a special section remembering the day the towers fell. That section will include impressions from those who lived through the day or learned from it.

Jot down a few thoughts and send them to us.

The best anecdotes will be shared across the nation in a special section published by our parent, Lee Enterprises, for all its newspapers. And we will publish even more of your words in the regular pages of the Register & Bee.

Send your comments to news@registerbee.com or by mail to 700 Monument St., Danville, VA 24541. The deadline to contribute will be Aug. 22.

And be sure to check out the special coverage on Sept. 11.