When power goes out, dangers lurk in ways to stay warm

“Generators are great for backup, but there are several things to be concerned about and carbon monoxide is a huge concern,” said Anderson. “Don’t crank them inside a home or outside where it may be near an intake that will pull exhaust fumes inside.”

Anderson said it’s not uncommon for someone to fire-up a portable generator inside of an attached garage thinking they are outside of the home, only to discover there is an air intake that will allow deadly fumes to find their way into the home.

“You won’t know it — you won’t smell it or see it,” Anderson said. “So keep the generator outside of the home and plug appliances in the generator, don’t run it through your electrical system.”

Anderson said the only way a generator should be used to “backfeed a house” is with the services of a qualified electrician who will install the proper disconnects.

“Also don’t fuel gas-powered generators or kerosene heaters inside, or while they are on or hot,” Anderson said. “And don’t get the containers mixed up.”

Anderson said there have been several fires in Martinsville caused by people who mistakenly put gasoline in their kerosene heater.

“It’s like a bomb going off inside your house,” Anderson said.