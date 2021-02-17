When power goes out, dangers lurk in ways to stay warm

The region is bracing for another winter storm while still recovering from the effects of one just this past weekend.
Poweroutage.us reports Danville and Pittsylvania County still have 5,919 homes without electricity.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg has placed the region under a winter storm warning from midnight Wednesday to 7 a.m. Friday, calling for a significant mix of wintry precipitation.
Lisa Garrett, fire marshal for Henry County, said residents should get ready to be without power for two to three days, but some people have been without power for longer than that already.
“Our power has been out since Saturday morning around 10,” said Richard Motley, who lives in the Rondo community of Pittsylvania County. “Monday, I borrowed a generator from a friend at work. It’s enough to keep the freezer frozen and a couple of other things.”
Motley is the manager of Norris Funeral Services & Crematory-West End Chapel in Danville and pastors the Woodberry Hills Baptist Church on Audubon Drive in Danville.
“I just wear extra clothes, but in bed it hasn’t been bad once you get warm,” he said. “I have been getting to work a little bit earlier.”
Electrical service to Motley’s home is provided by Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative, and he says they are expected to have his power back on by Wednesday evening.
That’s when the next storm, possibly worse than the first, is expected to hit.
The Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors has declared a local state of emergency ahead of the latest storm, noting that the prediction is for more trees to be knocked down by the weight of accumulating ice which will lead to more power outages.
By declaring a local state of emergency, county officials are able to obtain needed resources to help with emergency repairs sooner.
“This area looks like a battlefield,” said Charles Lewis, the owner of Chatmoss Cable, a cable system that serves the greater Brosville area in Pittsylvania County.
Kerosene heaters and portable generators
Garrett's recommendation to be prepared for an extended outage is on several levels, with safety her primary concern.
“Have some water run in buckets or jugs and be very careful to follow the manufacturer’s instructions if you’re using a kerosene heater,” Garrett said. “Also make sure you have a carbon monoxide alarm.”
Martinsville Fire Chief and Fire Marshall Ted Anderson echoed Garrett’s suggestion and said the advice extended to portable generators.
“Generators are great for backup, but there are several things to be concerned about and carbon monoxide is a huge concern,” said Anderson. “Don’t crank them inside a home or outside where it may be near an intake that will pull exhaust fumes inside.”
Anderson said it’s not uncommon for someone to fire-up a portable generator inside of an attached garage thinking they are outside of the home, only to discover there is an air intake that will allow deadly fumes to find their way into the home.
“You won’t know it — you won’t smell it or see it,” Anderson said. “So keep the generator outside of the home and plug appliances in the generator, don’t run it through your electrical system.”
Anderson said the only way a generator should be used to “backfeed a house” is with the services of a qualified electrician who will install the proper disconnects.
“Also don’t fuel gas-powered generators or kerosene heaters inside, or while they are on or hot,” Anderson said. “And don’t get the containers mixed up.”
Anderson said there have been several fires in Martinsville caused by people who mistakenly put gasoline in their kerosene heater.
“It’s like a bomb going off inside your house,” Anderson said.
Be prepared for more power outages
As record-breaking temperatures have gripped the nation, at least 20 people have died while trying to keep warm inside their homes.
With more than 100 million people in areas soon to be under a weather advisory or warning, officials warn this event is nothing to take lightly.
“Folks need to take it seriously,” Pittsylvania County Public Safety Director Chris Slemp said. “I have no doubt there will be more power outages.”
Danville officials have arranged for various agencies to provide shelters and warming centers for the homeless . If you need shelter, call the non-emergency number of the city's Emergency Communications Center at 434-799-5111.
Dangers outside
Once the storm begins, it’s time to hunker down and stay out of harm's way. Safety officials across the region say there are many dangers lurking about that the unsuspecting public might not know about.
“If a tree has already fallen or leaning against a line, don’t come within 30 feet of it,” Anderson said. “Electricity can travel across the moisture in the tree or on the ground.”
And never trust a dead power line.
“On some grid systems the breaker trips when there is a downed power line, but some of them automatically reset,” Anderson said. “Let the utility workers do the job they are trained to do, we don’t need unnecessary emergencies.”
While sheltering in-place through a winter storm might be inconvenient, consider the repair crews working in harsh and dangerous conditions.
“When there is a wreck or a fire, first responders focus on that one area, but these electrical crews are out working in a storm in the woods and it’s dark out there while hundreds are without power,” said Anderson. “We should think about what they are going through and keep them in our thoughts and prayers."
