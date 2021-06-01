Where was coverage of Memorial Day event?

To the editor:

Well congratulations, Register and Bee. Another year has passed without a single word or article about one of the most important annual events we have, to honor and celebrate the sacrifices made by our deceased military service men and women in global conflicts and wars.

The annual Memorial Day Service, which is held at the National Cemetery on Lee Street every year, should be important as a history lesson and opportunity for our community to honor our dead heroes. Yet, the absence of advance advertising and actual coverage of this event has the effect of denying our local citizens from knowing when and where the event will take place, the names of local veterans and community leaders who each year participate in this memorial service and thus discourages local participation in the memorial tribute for those who are buried in the National Cemetery.

It would be nice if this very important event were to be given the coverage it deserves. I doubt that the oversight concerning this event is deliberate or intentional, yet in my humble opinion, if I were the publisher, I would feel embarrassed. I might add, that this important event is an opportunity to help bring pride and unity to our community. If you wish to foster and encourage patriotism, there must be an honest effort that allows participation.