While COVID-19 is still a problem, flu and RSV causing more hospitalizations in Danville

While this may be the year The COVID-19 Grinch won't steal the spirit of Christmas — even with another surge lurking in the coming weeks — flu and RSV have emerged as menacing monsters for the holiday season.

Still, over at Sovah Health-Danville, cautious optimism abounds.

"We would all like to think we will continue to get back what we feel like will be normal — but we know at any moment a surge can happen," Dr. Sheranda Gunn-Nolan, market chief medical officer for Sovah Health, told the Register & Bee on Friday. "We are at a place of presence."

The local health department shares the same sentiment.

"Like everyone else, all of us at VDH are slowly though cautiously enjoying the overall improvement compared to 2020 through the first half of 2022," Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, said Friday" That said, we all know that there is much work we still must do to help protect as many people in our districts and the commonwealth as possible."

Spillmann said his team is committed to the health of the residents in the district.

"Meanwhile, we try to 'practice what we preach,' 'walk the talk' of the measures to keep ourselves and others healthy," he wrote in an email.

Although a COVID-19 surge is predicted, the numbers are expected to stay well below the all-time peak of last year's omicron wave.

After hibernation for the last two years, other two circulating viruses are causing more worry this season.

Gunn-Nolan is quick to note that both the flu and COVID-19 can be deadly, but vaccines decrease the risk of fatalities.

Virginia is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases, but hospitalizations aren't tracking as high, likely because the variant circulating causes mostly mild illnesses.

Influenza is anything but mild this year.

"Flu on the other hand — we have a fairly good number of them in house," Gunn-Nolan said of hospitalized patients. "Flu and RSV are resulting in more hospitalizations than COVID-19 currently."

She said health care providers classify a "bad flu season" as a time when there are lots of hospitalizations, advanced care and death.

"We are there," Gunn-Nolan said.

The Virginia Department of Health agrees.

"This year’s flu season is showing concerning, early signs that it may be worse than in recent years," Brookie Crawford, a spokesperson for the department, told the Register & Bee on Friday.

"Emergency department and urgent care visits with diagnosed RSV have been increasing rapidly since early September," she explained. "There is no vaccine to protect against RSV or many of the other common winter viruses."

In the week ending Dec. 10 — the most recent data point from the Virginia Department of Health — the state recorded 1,725 weekly positive results for flu, bringing the total to 20,076 cases this season.

Virginia remains locked in a high level for flu, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The numbers

"Of all the metrics to keep an eye on, perhaps hospitalizations and deaths are the most significant," researchers wrote in a Friday report from the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute.

That's because the daily numbers provided from the health department — absent results from at-home tests — don't capture the full picture of COVID-19.

Gunn-Nolan suggests instead to focus on tracker information from the CDC, which calculates positive tests and hospitalizations to provide a three-tier system for community levels.

"It is a useful resource if you want to keep track," she noted.

Crawford suggested the same resource, also noting the home kits, while not captured in official data, are beneficial to the public.

"With home tests, we are seeing that people are more likely to take test and to take action," she said. "After taking a home test, people with mild COVID-19 illness can recover using at-home treatments."

However, anyone who's at a high-risk for severe illness should talk with their health care provider after testing positive or when symptoms — even mild ones — start.

"They may need treatment," Crawford explained. "They may benefit from medications to help reduce the risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19."

Danville and Pittsylvania County are in the low level for COVID-19 spread currently, meaning the agency doesn't recommend face masks as a measure to prevent spreading.

Both UVa and Sovah Heath offer simple advice to keep families safe in the coming days: if sick, stay home.

"Do not gather with families or in groups if you are ill," Gunn-Nolan said. "Even if you think it is just allergies — get tested."

She also suggests wearing a mask in public when someone develops a cough, runny nose or sore throat.

The health department also suggests to consider holding a get-together in a well-ventilated space.

"Public health leaders encourage everyone to maintain their layered prevention practices to prevent spreading flu, RSV and COVID-19, especially during the season of holiday celebrations," Crawford said. "This is particularly important for people who are at high risk of severe illness from any of the respiratory infections."

Vaccines

Vaccination rates are down by about 82% compared to this time last year, according to an analysis of data from the health department. This leads health care providers to worry residents aren't taking the ongoing threat seriously.

"The truth is if you don’t stay up to date with the vaccine/booster, you aren’t as protected as you may think you are," Gunn-Nolan said. "Flu vaccine rates are also low."

A vaccine won't stop a person from becoming infected, but data shows it will reduce hospitalizations and deaths.

"While there are lower COVID-19 case numbers, it is still important to take precautions to prevent illness and to reduce hospitalizations and deaths," Crawford explained, and noted the new bivalent booster protects against newer strains of COVID-19, in addition to the original version of the virus that's been circulating since 2020.

On the flu side, UVa said shots this year target the strains currently spreading through the state.

Also, according to UVa, research indicates that COVID-19 vaccines reduce "both viral loads and the duration of viral shedding," making it less likely to transmit the virus to someone else. That's especially important when it comes to people who show no signs of the illness.

"The expectation is this is going to result in a rough winter and we are already seeing it," Gunn-Nolan said. "Please consider getting vaccinated/boosted."

Those shots are widely available at pharmacies, doctor offices and some health departments. It's also safe to get the flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time.

"Let’s enjoy the smiles we can see, high fives we can give and know that these moments of enjoyment may not last as long as we want but we will get through whatever comes next together," Gunn-Nolan said.