While some craft creative solutions, Dan River Region agri-tourism businesses feel pinch of COVID-19

“It has definitely been different,” said Mary Smith, one of the family members and owners. “We normally go to about 25 wine festivals, but those have been cancelled since January or February. That was a big part of our revenue, but we are doing what we can.”

After being closed for three months, the business reopened the beginning of the summer to Thursday through Saturday hours for the weekend traffic. Previously it had been opened Monday through Saturday.

“That business has picked up from the past years,” Smith said. “There are no wine festivals to go to and people are looking for something to do. We usually do tastings at the bar, but we can’t do that, so we have what we call a ‘tasting flight.’ You get a sample of each wine you want, we put it on a tray and you have self-guided tasting on the porch.”

The health guidelines allow half-capacity in the tasting room, but the room is so small, that doesn’t really work, she said.

“So they go on the porch, but I don’t know how well that will work in the future,” she said, looking toward colder weather.

Smith works full-time at the vineyard, but most of the rest of the family also works full-time jobs.