While some craft creative solutions, Dan River Region agri-tourism businesses feel pinch of COVID-19

When people go out to farms to have fun, it’s called “agri-tourism.”
But this year, the pandemic has presented challenges for area agri-tourism businesses, which have been met with a variety of solutions.
“It’s going great,” said Pattie Owen about the fall activities offered by Owen Farm Tours, which she and her husband, David, own and run.
The pandemic has changed a few things about the popular autumn business, but it has worked out well so far.
“We depended on school groups through the weekdays, but with kids at home, the parents have been bringing them out to the pumpkin patch,” Owen said. “Private schools and daycares are still booking, but we only book one group at a time so we have time to sterilize in between. We sterilize the train, the bathrooms and even the tops of the hand sanitizers.”
The pumpkin patch is open all week, but the other activities, such as the train, hayride and barnyard animals, are open only on Wednesdays and the weekends.
“The pumpkin crops have been wonderful,” she said. They've had a “steady stream of people buying wagonloads" of pumpkins since Sept. 12.
Since the activities are all outside, the business does not require masks if people socially distance, but they are welcome to wear masks if they prefer, she said.
“We have hand washing stations with sanitizer in every area that people go and signs asking people to be kind and socially distance,” she said. “We have also cut down the number of people on the hay rides, so people need to be patient. And if they feel safer and want to wear a mask, they can do so.”
The farm has at least 200 animals, Owen estimates, with ducks, geese, chickens and turkeys.
“We wondered in the spring how we were going to afford to feed them all with everything here closed, but then Phase 2 opened up in maybe June and the kids started coming,” she said. “We were able to open up the summer camps.”
The farm has all types of typical and non-typical animals, she said, from pigs to pygmy goats to peacocks and lots of rabbits.
For information on hours and pricing, visit owenfarmtours.com.
Taking a break
White Fall Farm at Gretna took another approach this year.
The farm, which usually features a huge castle made of hay bales and a long list of pumpkin activities, is closed this season because of COVID-19.
“The pandemic is not good for farming, and I was concerned about safety and attendance,” explained owner A. J. Nuckols. “We use two tractors and wagons as needed and people are elbow to elbow. I know other places are sanitizing, but I just didn’t think I could do it.”
Nuckols has been building the hay castle for 10 years and selling pumpkins for 25 years by the side of the road, he said. But this year might change his future.
“I haven’t had an October off in years, and it’s almost a relief. I don’t know if I’ll do it next year,” he said. “I’m 60 years old and maybe I don’t need to be doing as much.”
He is still selling pumpkins, but said he is almost out of them this season.
“I’m a purist and want to have nice pumpkins I have grown until the end of the season, but I didn’t plant as many pumpkins this year and now I’m almost out,” he said.
He also had trouble this year finding immigrant workers for what he called the “intense labor” required to grow pumpkins.
Support Local Journalism
Nuckols stopped growing tobacco in 2006 and hasn’t had summer produce in two years, but he still raises beef cows.
He said his goal is “to break even on a smaller scale.”
But even as he enjoys the break, he said lots of people have said they miss his usual fall festivities.
Struggling a bit
The Homeplace Vineyard in Chatham is finding the pandemic to be challenging for their family-owned vineyard and winery.
“It has definitely been different,” said Mary Smith, one of the family members and owners. “We normally go to about 25 wine festivals, but those have been cancelled since January or February. That was a big part of our revenue, but we are doing what we can.”
After being closed for three months, the business reopened the beginning of the summer to Thursday through Saturday hours for the weekend traffic. Previously it had been opened Monday through Saturday.
“That business has picked up from the past years,” Smith said. “There are no wine festivals to go to and people are looking for something to do. We usually do tastings at the bar, but we can’t do that, so we have what we call a ‘tasting flight.’ You get a sample of each wine you want, we put it on a tray and you have self-guided tasting on the porch.”
The health guidelines allow half-capacity in the tasting room, but the room is so small, that doesn’t really work, she said.
“So they go on the porch, but I don’t know how well that will work in the future,” she said, looking toward colder weather.
Smith works full-time at the vineyard, but most of the rest of the family also works full-time jobs.
To add to their current problems, a late freeze took out half of the grape group, she said.
“I for sure will be glad when this pandemic is over,” said Smith.
Pumpkin sales
The state of pumpkin sales in Virginia is good news and bad news, according to Becky Roberts, an associate Virginia Cooperative Extension agent in Pittsylvania County.
“The pumpkin harvest is down in Virginia, so fewer pumpkins are available, but the sales of them are out of the roof," she said. "There is an extremely high demand.”
She cited two reasons why the pumpkin harvest isn’t as large as usual.
“Lots of producers didn’t plant as many pumpkins because of COVID concerns, mainly the availability of migrant workers being allowed to cross borders and work, and two different diseases went through the pumpkin fields,” she said. “The diseases aren’t unusual but were stronger and heavier this year.”
The diseases cause aesthetic problems, making the pumpkins not as attractive as usual.
“But there is an extremely high demand, both because of the time of year and more people are working from home and want their homes to look nice,” she said.
Her conclusion is “If you wait until the week of Halloween to get your pumpkins, you won’t find them.”
Elzey is a freelance writer for the Register & Bee. She can be reached at susanelzey@yahoo.com or (434) 791-7991.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.