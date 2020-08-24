Whitmell solar project to power on this week for Danville Utilities; Ringgold site to start in about a month

The Whitmell solar project on Irish Road in Pittsylvania County should be starting up and providing power this week for Danville Utilities, while the one in Ringgold will begin operating within a month.

"Irish Road should be operational later this week," said Danville Utilities Director Jason Grey. "All the testing has been completed."

As for the Ringgold project, it's "a good month away before we can start generating electricity at that site," Grey said Monday.

The Ringgold project was delayed by the COVID pandemic when panels that were supposed to arrive in March did not come until May and June, Grey said. Also, wet weather has pushed back construction, he said.

In addition, testing must still be done at the site to ensure it's able to generate the amount of power it's set to produce, Grey said.

Testing is complete at the Whitmell site and city officials are reviewing the results, Grey said.

Using locally generated solar power results in savings on transmission costs for ratepayers, said Danville City Manager Ken Larking, who also serves on the Danville Utility Commission.