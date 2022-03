Gusty winds brought down trees and power lines Monday in the Dan River Region, throwing some in the dark.

Shortly before 2 p.m., Danville Utilities reported about 1,000 customers without power in south Danville and 1,000 without electricity in the Whitmell area.

Those outages are due to wind gusts that led to two feeder circuits going offline, the utility reported.

Also, a power line down on Memorial Drive near Primrose closed part of the road Monday afternoon.