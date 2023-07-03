The smoky haze covering the skyline of the Dan River Region — courtesy of still-burning wildfires in Canada — presents a health worry for children, the elderly and anyone suffering from lung conditions or heart issues, according to the local health district.

Thursday and Friday were especially bad air-quality days, with Danville in what’s known as code orange, a level that’s considered unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The way the wind blows — especially in the high levels of the atmosphere — is the main factor in pushing the smoke toward the Dan River Region or steering it elsewhere.

“Weather plays a huge role,” Phil Hysell, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, explained an in interview with the Register & Bee.

The wildfires continue to burn in Canada with little relief in sight to douse the flames. The smoke basically meanders where ever the winds take it.

“If they are strong enough, that’s going to pulled down the smoke into the Mid-Atlantic region and our area,” Hysell explained.

A shower or quick thunderstorm may provide temporary relief, something that’s in the forecast daily through the Fourth of July.

There’s no particular weather pattern triggering the daily storm chance. In fact, it’s pretty common for early July, Hysell said.

“This is particularly one of our most active times of year,” he said.

There’s only a chance of “hit and miss” variety of showers and storms Monday and Tuesday, but even a quick burst of rain could be enough to filter out the smoke.

Children, residents who have chronic lung and heart conditions, and the elderly are the ones most at risk from the smoke, Linda Scarborough, a spokesperson for the Virginia Department of Health, told the Register & Bee.

But the poor air quality can impact just about anyone.

“It can cause breathing problems and aggravate long-term conditions like high blood pressure,” she explained. “It can further exacerbate breathing problems for people with asthma or other lung diseases.”

Since the Fourth of July goes hand-in-hand with outdoor festivities, Scarborough cautions residents to be mindful when the air quality is low.

“Try to spend less time outdoors, don’t exercise strenuously and take breaks during outdoor activity,” she suggested. “If you notice eye or lung irritation, go indoors.”

The smoke also can infiltrate inside a home if doors and windows aren’t kept closed. The ventilation system should run to recirculate the air in a house, and the HVAC filter will help to remove the particles.

“If you have a room HEPA filter, these are very effective at cleaning room air,” she also noted.

So far, Sovah Health-Danville hasn’t seen an increase of people coming into the emergency room from problems associated with the smoke, Corey Santoriello, a hospital spokesperson, told the Register & Bee.

Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, said humans aren’t the only ones who need to worry about the air quality.

“Remember that low air quality can also impact pets,” he said. “Keep them inside if possible.”

Livestock, like horses, should be moved to a sheltered location if one’s available.

“When driving, use the recirculating air feature so that you are breathing the air that is already inside of the car, rather than letting more outside air into the vehicle,” he also suggested.