Expected gusty winds Friday afternoon — combined with low humidity — could lead to an increased fire danger, the National Weather Service in Blacksburg warns.

Southwest winds with gusts up to 20 mph are expected.

"This combined with humidity values dropping into the 20% to 30% range will increase the risk for wildfire ignition and spread," forecasters wrote Friday morning.

The weather service is asking residents to use caution.

"Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials," forecasters said. "Any dry grasses, dead leaves and other tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread fire quickly."

The gusty winds are ahead of a low-pressure system and cold front that will head through the Mid-Atlantic reason Saturday.

Friday will mark the last day of balmy weather with highs reaching the mid-80s.

Rain is expected to move in Saturday bringing cooler temperatures. Forecasters say highs will only top out in the 60s through next week.