Windy, dry weather fueling enhanced fire danger across Southside

The anticipation of windy and dry conditions Friday promoted the National Weather Service in Blacksburg to issue a red flag warning for fire danger.

A combination of strong winds and low relative humidity can easily add fuel to any outside flames to grow out of control.

The warning covers Southern Virginia areas including Danville, Pittsylvania County, Martinsville and Henry County.

The weather service predicts winds could gust more than 30 mph at times Friday. Highs are expected to reach the mid-70s.

"This may make for difficult wildfire control," forecasters wrote in the warning that extends until 8 p.m. Friday.

An area of low pressure off the New England coast will continue to push a cold front across Virginia and North Carolina Friday morning, forecasters wrote in a weather discussion. A second cold front will follow into Friday afternoon and evening.

Winds should dissipate by Friday night.

"High pressure will keep the weather dry and temperatures back above normal for Saturday and Sunday," forecasters said.