Winter storm warning issued for Dan River Region; ice threat increasing, lowering snowfall totals

New computer models have pivoted to increase the threat of ice Sunday, lowering snowfall totals and creating a danger of power outages as a massive winter storm develops and heads for the Mid-Atlantic.

A winter storm warning goes into effect at 1 a.m. Sunday and runs through 7 a.m. Monday for the Dan River Region.

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg expects about 2 to 4 inches of snow and ice accumulations of one-tenth to three-tenths of an inch for Sunday's storm. New computer models are showing warmer air in the upper layers of the atmosphere. That means instead of a mostly snow event, sleet and freezing rain could dominate the precipitation.

"Power outages and tree damage are possible from the wet snow and ice," the warning stated. "Travel could be very difficult."

It will all depend on when the changeover occurs.

Blacksburg forecasters believe snow will start Sunday morning and switch to sleet by noon. By 3 p.m. it should then transition to freezing rain with a daytime high of 32 degrees. A mixed bag of everything — snow, sleet and freezing rain — is possible heading into Sunday night with a low of 30.

Gusty winds Sunday afternoon through Monday could bring down tree limbs and cause more power outages.

Danville Utilities crews are prepared to respond for power outages but officials remind residents not to all 911 if their electricity goes out. To report a power outage, the number is 434-773-8300.

Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative — a utility that serves more than 6,000 customers in Pittsylvania County — has "all hands are already on deck" and prepared for the storm.

"Line crews have stocked trucks with outage material like fuses and splices and sharpened and fueled chain saws," David H. Lipscomb, a spokesperson for Mecklenburg Electric, told the Register & Bee via email. "Crews and Mechanics have checked bucket trucks and digger derricks to make certain everything is working at its best and all fueled up."

Local and state officials also urge residents to avoid travel during the storm.

Also, if Danville residents or visitors need shelter, they should call 434-799-5111, option 8.