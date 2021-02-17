Winter storm warning sounded ahead of another — perhaps worse — ice storm heading to Southern Virginia

The National Weather Service sounded alarms Wednesday morning with a winter storm warning after computer models continue to forecast a crippling ice storm on a collision course with Southern Virginia.
The previous night, the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors declared a local state of emergency in preparation for the severe blast of winter weather expected less than a week after another ice storm plunged many in the region into frigid darkness.
The warning commences after midnight and remains through 7 a.m. Friday. There's a chance the precipitation may begin as a mix of snow and sleet leaving accumulations of 1 to 3 inches.
The main threat comes in the form of ice — anywhere from one-half to three-quarters of an inch.
The weather service warning doesn't sugar-coat the possibilities: Power outages and tree damage are likely, and travel could be nearly impossible.
The warning consumes nearly all of Virginia and extends into North Carolina.
It's all expected to start early Thursday morning, perhaps as a mixed bag of wintry weather. It should shift to freezing rain for most of the day, forecasters say. If temperatures manage to bounce above the freezing mark — a high of 33 degrees is expected — it'll transition over to plain rain.
Then there's a chance that colder air could change it all back to a mix of sleet and snow Thursday night.
"Pittsylvania County Public Safety is doing everything it can to prepare for the upcoming ice storm, which is projected to be just as bad if not worse than this past weekend's winter weather," Chris Slemp, Pittsylvania County public safety director, said in a Tuesday evening news release. "We are working closely with external agencies and the utility providers, and our emergency responders, both career and volunteer, are on standby to help the community however they can during this difficult time."