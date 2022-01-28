Winter weather advisory issued for Dan River Region for up to 3 inches of snow

A quick weather system may bring about 1 to 3 inches of snow to the Dan River Region.

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg placed Danville and Pittsylvania County under a winter weather advisory from 4 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday.

The precipitation could start as early as Friday afternoon as rain, but should become all snow by midnight when the temperature dips to the lower 20s.

"For our region this will be a relatively quick event, with snow falling and moving east within a 12-hour period for most," Blacksburg meteorologists wrote in a Friday morning forecast discussion. "More concerning than the snow will be the wind and resultant wind chills."

As a system steers toward the East Coast, an Arctic air mass will merge and trigger a low pressure system to form along the coast.

"The higher elevations will see snow longer and will subsequently see higher amounts; alternately lower amounts will be possible at lower elevations where more rain falls," the discussion said.

Up to 3 inches of snow is possible before Saturday morning. That's when gusty winds will emerge for the area. Saturday's high is expected to remain below freezing.

The weather service warns even a light coating of snow coupled with the frigid conditions will make travel hazardous. The Virginia Department of Transportation also reported roads — especially overpasses, ramps, crossovers and bridges — could become slick and icy.

VDOT is urging residents to avoid travel when the snow starts to fall. However, those who must go out should take care to maintain a safe speed and increase their following distance.

"Keep in mind, we will continue to see a risk of refreeze on roadways — possibly for several days — as temperatures fluctuate and snow and ice melt, then freeze again," Len Stevens, a spokesperson for VDOT's Lynchburg district, the area that covers the Dan River Region.

On Thursday, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin declared as state of emergency ahead of the incoming storm system.

