With 100 new virus cases on Wednesday, Pittsylvania-Danville Health District shatters another record
With 100 new virus cases on Wednesday, Pittsylvania-Danville Health District shatters another record

Locality

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District set a record for cases on Wednesday with 100 new infections of COVID-19 added to the tally.

 Virginia Department of Health

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District recorded 100 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday morning, surpassing a previous record of 95 set on Dec. 7.

It's the latest in a roller-coaster ride that started Monday when no new cases were added to the local district's log. The health department blamed that on a "gap in coordination," essentially saying weekend data managers weren't able to cover all of the health districts. There were positive results over the weekend, and those numbers were expected to be included in Tuesday's totals, according to Jonathan Falk, an epidemiology program manager with the Virginia Department of Health. 

There were 49 new cases added Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, the local district reported 4,266 cases of the illness caused by the coronavirus: 2,021 in Danville and 2,245 in Pittsyvalnia County. This month, 872 infected have been recorded, representing 20% of the total caseload since the pandemic started in March.

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District remains one of 17 in the state experiencing a surge of cases as defined by the University of Virginia's COVID-19 model. A surge designation is made with a locality sees a doubling of cases based on a 100,000 population scale.

Weekly report

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District remains in a surge trajectory, according to the University of Virginia COVID-19 model.

The latest model — updated on Friday — suggests the local district will see a peak of cases in mid-February. The exact scale of that peak will be determined mostly by behaviors heading into the holiday season, researchers note. It's possible Danville and Pittsyvalnia County could see about 910 weekly cases for the week of Feb. 21 if winter weather and holiday gatherings increase the surge. 

However, Friday's model update came with a caveat: A lag in testing over Thanksgiving could be masking COVID-19 cases. 

The UVa model depends on accurate data in its projections. The latest data is based from data issues that occurred over Thanksgiving.

Simply put, researchers believe there's a greater possibility for a higher surge than the current model is forecasting because more cases of COVID-19 are circulating than are being reported.

"In this case, the data quality issues over Thanksgiving likely caused this week's projections to undershoot reality," researcher wrote in the report.

The local health district's positivity rate has dropped slightly to 13.3%, compared to a high of 14.5% on Dec. 3. The percent positivity rate is a key measure health officials examine in determining the spread of a virus in a community. A high rate indicates COVID-19 is not under control. The state's rate is at 11.4%.

Testing in Danville and Pittsylvania County has nudged upward in the past few days. The district is averaging about 333 tests per day compared to about 269 on Dec. 1.

Wednesday data

Wednesday's COVID-19 data from the Virginia Department of Health.

﻿Location Cases Deaths Hospitalizations
Danville 2,021 55 158
Pittsylvania County 2,245 31 119
Halifax County 957 25 25
Mecklenburg County 1,125 37 58
Henry County 2,241 45 195
Martinsville 862 27 84
Virginia 292,240 4,508 16,353
