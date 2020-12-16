With 100 new virus cases on Wednesday, Pittsylvania-Danville Health District shatters another record

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District recorded 100 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday morning, surpassing a previous record of 95 set on Dec. 7.

It's the latest in a roller-coaster ride that started Monday when no new cases were added to the local district's log. The health department blamed that on a "gap in coordination," essentially saying weekend data managers weren't able to cover all of the health districts. There were positive results over the weekend, and those numbers were expected to be included in Tuesday's totals, according to Jonathan Falk, an epidemiology program manager with the Virginia Department of Health.

There were 49 new cases added Tuesday.

As of Wednesday, the local district reported 4,266 cases of the illness caused by the coronavirus: 2,021 in Danville and 2,245 in Pittsyvalnia County. This month, 872 infected have been recorded, representing 20% of the total caseload since the pandemic started in March.

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District remains one of 17 in the state experiencing a surge of cases as defined by the University of Virginia's COVID-19 model. A surge designation is made with a locality sees a doubling of cases based on a 100,000 population scale.

