With $16.5 million investment, Pittsylvania County aims to bring high-speed internet access to nearly every home

Through the partnership with RiverStreet, the county will continue to use other funding opportunities to give more of the county the ability to get online, Warren added.

"After realizing several years ago that the Laurel Grove community would never get reliable broadband without significant investments, Dan River Supervisor Joe Davis has been persistent in keeping the issue of broadband access in front of the Board of Supervisors — as well as the community at large,” Warren said.

The first phase of the joint project involves the county and the school system committing a combined $16.5 million to the $75.7 million "fiber-to-the-home project," according to the news release.

RiverStreet will also provide a $19.6 million match.

The remaining $39.5 million is expected to come from a grant from the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative through the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.