With $16.5 million investment, Pittsylvania County aims to bring high-speed internet access to nearly every home

Pittsylvania County and RiverStreet Networks are teaming together to eventually bring universal high-speed internet to the county.
The county and Pittsylvania County Schools have committed $16.5 million to the $75 million project, county leaders announced Tuesday night.
Company and county officials have jointly committed to creating a fiber-to-the-home network to reach almost every home in the county.
RiverStreet plans to bring fiber within three years to 11,985 unserved places, as defined by the Federal Communications Commission, a news release reported.
Additional funding opportunities are being sought to expand the number of unserved homes that can be served by the fiber network, county leaders said.
During the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday night, Chairman Bob Warren, School Board Chairman Sam Burton and RiverStreet Networks CEO Eric Cramer signed a memorandum of understanding agreeing to leverage all possible funding opportunities to continue to expand fiber across Pittsylvania County.
"This Board of Supervisors understands that reliable and affordable internet access is no longer a luxury; it's a utility that every resident of Pittsylvania County should have available to them," Warren said in a statement. "We are committed to expanding access to fiber networks to all of our residents and businesses through every resource at our disposal."
Through the partnership with RiverStreet, the county will continue to use other funding opportunities to give more of the county the ability to get online, Warren added.
"After realizing several years ago that the Laurel Grove community would never get reliable broadband without significant investments, Dan River Supervisor Joe Davis has been persistent in keeping the issue of broadband access in front of the Board of Supervisors — as well as the community at large,” Warren said.
The first phase of the joint project involves the county and the school system committing a combined $16.5 million to the $75.7 million "fiber-to-the-home project," according to the news release.
RiverStreet will also provide a $19.6 million match.
The remaining $39.5 million is expected to come from a grant from the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative through the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.
“We are thrilled to bring fiber based high-speed internet to Pittsylvania County. Upgrading and expanding our existing network in Pittsylvania County into more rural communities will be the foundation for better connectivity for the community,” Cramer said in the news release. “The current pandemic has given us an immediate, real-world example of how access to technology and connectivity are vital to educational, civic and economic successes. This partnership will align with our goal of providing more unserved and unserved communities with broadband connectivity.”
Help for students
Burton pointed out the long-time need of making sure students have access to high-speed internet, especially since the pandemic started.
“Pittsylvania County Schools is so glad to be able to partner with RiverStreet Networks and Pittsylvania County to expand internet access across our communities,” Burton said. “The need for every student of Pittsylvania County Schools to have reliable and affordable internet access was already apparent before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and the last year and a half has only crystalized that need even more. We are excited for the progress that this partnership and project will make in connecting so many of our students.”
Anybody who wants to learn more about Pittsylvania County’s commitment to expanding internet access should visit pittsylvaniacountyva.gov/broadband, and those who want to learn more about RiverStreet Networks’ service and express interest in receiving internet access should visit join.buildpittsylvania.com.
The project specifically targets those that do not have broadband access at this time.
Funding
Pittsylvania County and Pittsylvania County Schools are both contributing a significant portion of the funds received from the American Rescue Plan Act to this project, according to the news release.
Pittsylvania County Schools is contributing $5.5 million and Pittsylvania County is contributing an additional $6.5 million. For the remaining $4 million, the county is taking out a revenue bond, the payments for which will be covered by the revenue generated through Pittsylvania County’s revenue sharing with RiverStreet Networks.
Pittsylvania County first announced a partnership with RiverStreet Networks in March for a joint fixed wireless project.