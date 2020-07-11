With 20 new cases, Pittsylvania-Danville Health District sees largest one-day increase yet

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District reported its largest single-day jump on Saturday morning with 20 new cases of COVID-19.
The record caseload comes a day after the district reported a fourth death associated with the severe respiratory illness that's caused the coronavirus.
On Saturday morning, the Virginia Department of Health listed 113 cases in Danville, representing an increase of nine. Pittsylvania County's cases increased by 11 and now stands at 159.
Of those 272 cases in the district, three are classified as probable. The health department labels a probable case when someone is showing the signs of the illness and had contact with someone else who's tested positive for COVID-19.
Between Danville and Pittsylvania County, there are 43 people hospitalized, according to online data.
In a two-week period, the district added 86 cases. While the health department does not provide details on the number of active cases, officials generally a two-week timeframe to consider an illness as active. The state health department does not track recoveries.
Activity is increasing in a number of Virginia's health districts, according to a weekly report from the Virginia Department of health issued Friday.
The report noted several key indicators have worsened over the past two weeks. One of those indicators, the percent positive rate, has increased slightly through the state. That rate was at 6.7% on Saturday morning, showing a steady increase in a week.
In addition, hospitalizations have increased, especially in areas outside of Northern Virginia, according to the report.
The department note that it's difficult to pinpoint what's driving the charges, but they are widespread. Other states that reopened early saw surges four to six weeks after restrictions were lifted, also coordinating with the summer vacation season. Virginia shifted into Phase 3 of reopening on July 1, loosening many restrictions put in place in March designed to ease the spread of the coronavirus.
No new outbreaks are reported in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.
In Virginia, there were 69,782 cases on Saturday morning, an increase of 851 from Friday. Those figures also include probable cases.
The death toll in Virginia stands at 1,962.
