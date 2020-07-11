With 20 new cases, Pittsylvania-Danville Health District sees largest one-day increase yet

Activity is increasing in a number of Virginia's health districts, according to a weekly report from the Virginia Department of health issued Friday.

The report noted several key indicators have worsened over the past two weeks. One of those indicators, the percent positive rate, has increased slightly through the state. That rate was at 6.7% on Saturday morning, showing a steady increase in a week.

In addition, hospitalizations have increased, especially in areas outside of Northern Virginia, according to the report.

The department note that it's difficult to pinpoint what's driving the charges, but they are widespread. Other states that reopened early saw surges four to six weeks after restrictions were lifted, also coordinating with the summer vacation season. Virginia shifted into Phase 3 of reopening on July 1, loosening many restrictions put in place in March designed to ease the spread of the coronavirus.

No new outbreaks are reported in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.

In Virginia, there were 69,782 cases on Saturday morning, an increase of 851 from Friday. Those figures also include probable cases.

The death toll in Virginia stands at 1,962.

