With 73 new COVID-19 cases, Pittsylvania-Danville Health District sets new record

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District set another record for the most reported COVID-19 cases in a single day.

The Virginia Department of Health reported 73 new cases in Danville and Pittsylvania County as of Sunday morning. Ten were in Danville and 63 were in Pittsylvania County, according to health department figures.

Officials for the health department could not verify if the new cases are associated with a growing outbreak at Green Rock Correctional facility in Chatham. As of Sunday, 82 inmates and 18 staff members had tested positive for the illness caused by the coronavirus.

There are now a total of 892 cases in the city and county, with 487 in Pittsylvania and 405 in Danville. Nine deaths have so far been attributed to COVID in the district.

Virginia had a total of 100,086 COVID cases as of Sunday, with 8,369 hospitalizations and 2,326 deaths.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.