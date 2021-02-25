With a combination of digital and in-person events, Danville marks Black History Month despite pandemic

A global pandemic didn’t stop Danville institutions from recognizing Black History Month throughout the month; instead it opened new avenues.
Averett University catered to COVID-19 precautions by offering a combination of digital and in-person events.
On Feb. 17, Averett brought two Danville sports figures together for a virtual panel on the impact of sports and race.
Carl “Lut” Williams, author and publisher of "Black College Sports Page," and Averett basketball coach Wendi Everson discussed social justice issues impacting the current sports world. The poverty rate, exploitation of Black athletes by the NCAA and giving ample recognition to Black sports figures were discussed during the hour-long session.
“It’s important to unearth these Black stories,” said Everson. “While celebrating our history is important, there’s so much that’s been left out.”
Williams, who most recently co-authored "Beyond the Backboard" with North Carolina A&T men’s basketball coach Cy Alexander, said recognizing Black history shouldn’t be confined to a single month. Instead, it should be “recognized 52 weeks out of the year.”
“It’s disheartening that sports media thinks that, if they make some sort of effort to honor the month of February, they’ve made a difference,” he said.
Volunteerism director Tia Yancey, who works with Averett University’s Center for Community Engagement and Career Competitiveness, helped to coordinate these events. Yancey knew students were “Zoom-ed” out, hence the variety of both on-campus and off-campus events, but also was aware of COVID-19’s lingering presence.
As the month of February drew on, inclement weather hindered participation, but Yancey said attendants were “diverse” in background despite being few in number.
Averett has also partnered with other institutions including Danville Community College, which coordinated its own events throughout the month. DCC hosted a Black history-themed game night Feb. 9, collaborated with Danville Fine Arts and History Museum for free student admission on Feb. 11 and offered Civil Rights Trolley Tours throughout the month.
The tours took students around Danville and showcased civil rights landmarks, even highlighting venues where Martin Luther King Jr. spoke during his 1963 visits. Each ride held eight people to accommodate social distancing and COVID-19 protocols.
The Danville museum also provided residents opportunities to learn about Danville’s own Camilla Williams, the famed opera singer who sang the National Anthem before King’s famous “I Have a Dream Speech.” Williams was the first African American to appear with a major American opera company. The exhibition began in January 2020 and is continuing.