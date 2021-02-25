With a combination of digital and in-person events, Danville marks Black History Month despite pandemic

Volunteerism director Tia Yancey, who works with Averett University’s Center for Community Engagement and Career Competitiveness, helped to coordinate these events. Yancey knew students were “Zoom-ed” out, hence the variety of both on-campus and off-campus events, but also was aware of COVID-19’s lingering presence.

As the month of February drew on, inclement weather hindered participation, but Yancey said attendants were “diverse” in background despite being few in number.

Averett has also partnered with other institutions including Danville Community College, which coordinated its own events throughout the month. DCC hosted a Black history-themed game night Feb. 9, collaborated with Danville Fine Arts and History Museum for free student admission on Feb. 11 and offered Civil Rights Trolley Tours throughout the month.

The tours took students around Danville and showcased civil rights landmarks, even highlighting venues where Martin Luther King Jr. spoke during his 1963 visits. Each ride held eight people to accommodate social distancing and COVID-19 protocols.

The Danville museum also provided residents opportunities to learn about Danville’s own Camilla Williams, the famed opera singer who sang the National Anthem before King’s famous “I Have a Dream Speech.” Williams was the first African American to appear with a major American opera company. The exhibition began in January 2020 and is continuing.