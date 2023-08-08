For Cathy Gore, leading the United Way of Danville-Pittsylvania County feels like a calling.

In her vast career, she’s worked in education, government and the private sector.

Most recently she spent 13 years at Danville-Pittsylvania Community Services before taking over at the United Way in June 2022.

“All that culminated to ... this is where I need to be today,” she said in an interview at the United Way office in Danville’s River District.

Her goal is to raise awareness that the United Way — an outcome-based funder of community nonprofit organizations — is still around and has data to prove its contributions to 15 local organizations are leaving a tangible positive mark.

“I want to make a difference in the community,” she explained. “I want United Way to be back in the forefront of a thriving nonprofit that’s servicing Danville and Pittsylvania County.”

Eventually, Gore would like to get it back to a “$1 million United Way,” as she called it, an admittedly lofty yearly fundraising goal.

However, with economic growth bringing more jobs to the Dan River Region, it may not be that far-fetched of a vision.

Last year’s goal was $625,000 and they raised about $450,000. When the annual campaign starts in September, the target will likely still be at the $625,000 mark.

With the kickoff event planned next month, she’s already in campaign mode.

Payroll deductions are the main driver of donations for the United Way.

For those who want to give money to charity, but aren’t sure which organization would be best, Gore said the United Way is a good choice because the donations are spread around 15 different agencies.

Also, contributions go directly to individual programs. Money isn’t spent on salaries or overhead.

“My job is to go out and meet these decision makers, to network with individuals and to make people aware that United Way is thriving,” she said.

“We are raising awareness,” Gore said. “United Way is here.”

And it’s not just about tossing funding at an organization. Supporting agencies also means going to events, finding volunteers to help a specific project or just listening to find out about the current need for a particular week or month.

How it works

Every two years, the local United Way will pick — via a request for proposal process — agencies in Danville and Pittsylvania County that are in the most need.

The process actually starts months before those request for proposals are started, with committee members looking at what the critical areas are in Danville.

“The United Way model is outcome-based funding,” she explained. “We want you to tell us how you are going to measure what’s the outcome for the people that you are reaching.”

Basically, that means they are able to track the money to be sure it’s being put to the best use.

Although located in downtown Danville, the local United Way — which marked its 100th anniversary last year — is responsible for the city and county.

With an overall theme of “Connecting Our Communities,” its current two-year plan is divided into four general sectors: reading, education, work and health.

“Education is one the United Way’s foundational pillars of service,” Billy Wooten, executive director of the Center for Community Engagement & Career Competitiveness at Averett University and a United Way board member, told the Register & Bee. “We are committed to helping fund agencies that directly impact education from several angles.”

For the Read Dan River part, the focus is on elementary education with a goal to have all students reading at the proper level by the time they reach third grade.

In the city, the Danville Church & Community Tutorial Program receives United Way funding. Book Buddies, a program with Pittsylvania County Schools, also is a supported agency.

In its annual report, studies show if children aren’t reading at grade level by the start of fourth grade, they are four times less likely to graduate on time.

For impact, 86% of the students who received local after-school tutoring were able to read at grade level.

“We are a drop in the bucket,” Gore explained since they only serve about 500 students in that program. While the overall data for city schools may not reflect it, zeroing in to students who are part of the Danville program, the details confirm the impact.

The Educate Dan River sector focuses on the “make-it-or-break-it” grades in middle school. Groups like Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Danville Area and Boys & Girls Club of Danville Area work with students to navigate the awkward time in middle school, so they are prepared for high school.

By tracking suspension and absenteeism for the students involved with these initiatives, Gore said they are able to push the children to understand the importance of taking responsibility.

Nearly three-quarters of middle school students who take part in after-school program decreased absenteeism, according to the United Way’s annual report. A total of 85 local students were matched with a mentor.

“The cradle-to-career strategy of the Danville-Pittsylvania County United Way ensures our dollars support early literacy for children 0 to 5, church-based tutorial programs for school-aged children, clothing and school supplies for families in need, strong youth programs such as the Big Brothers Big Sisters and Boys and Girls Club and employment training for young adults,” Danville Public Schools Superintendent Angela Hairston, also a United Way board member, told the Register & Bee.

When it comes to employment, the Work Dan River sector can be somewhat misleading, Gore explained.

This isn’t about finding jobs for people. It’s about helping residents get the skills and connections they need to get to the point to find a job.

Goodwill Industries of the Valley — an organization that includes the local Goodwill — received money from United Way.

Goodwill is “continuing to improve with its robust offerings that it has,” Gore said, noting its Danville career center helps with resumes and offers vast resources for those seeking jobs.

The Virginia Legal Aid Society also factors into the working sector by helping residents not get evicted from their homes.

“That workaround is also important when you talk about what is needed to stay employed,” Gore said.

Almost 650 people received help to prevent unemployment and homelessness, the United Way’s annual report stated.

Another funding benefactor, The Arc of Southside, “Is just fabulously doing supported employment,” Gore said. “They are able to help people with disabilities get a job.”

Last year, 19 people with a disability got a job in the community thanks to The Arc of Southside and the United Way’s funding jolt.

“The United Way has continued to impact our youth and young adults as we strive to ensure life and career readiness,” Hairston said.

The Get Healthy Dan River aspect also could be considered a misconception, as it doesn’t directly deal with physical issues like high blood pressure, diabetes and obesity.

“We don’t touch those specific determinants of health, but we are aware of it and we participate in that collaboration,” Gore explained.

Instead, they look at things that attribute to help, such as safe housing, basic needs for victims of domestic violence and access to transportation for seniors.

By supporting the American Red Cross, for example, they help people in dire need of housing after a fire or other disaster.

Habitat for Humanity also is a scale that is manageable for the United Way to meet specific needs.

“We don’t help them pick the family, we want to support them and know they are doing that well,” Gore said.

“From literacy programs that provide books to kids and tutor them on reading comprehension, to health-related programs that help ease barriers for a child’s success in the classroom, we have moved the needle in positive directions in the Dan River Region,” Wooten explained of the United Way’s overall impact.

Other programs

Beyond providing funding for nonprofits, the local United Way also handles programs like the Dolly Parton Imagination Library.

That’s where children under the age of 5 can receive free books — once a month — courtesy of the country music legend.

“Our goal is to reach 1,000 children by the end of 2023,” Gore said. They are just slightly over the 800-mark now.

She wants to expand the reach since there are a little north of 4,800 children under 5 in Danville and Pittsylvania County, according to the latest census data.

The United Way’s partnership with the Dolly Parton group started in 2020 and goes beyond just getting books in the hands of young children.

They also do things like send a birthday greeting to each child as an “extra touch.” When the child phases out of the program at age 5 — “Because Dolly has determined that when you go to school, you have access to books and you’ve created your library,” Gore said — they ask parents if they want to pay it forward by sponsoring another child.

Another under-the-radar program helps Danville Pittsylvania County when Danville residents recycle glass.

Known as Glass4Good, it’s part of the charity arm of the local O-I Glass plant.

For the first quarter of this year, the program collected 21.1 tons of glass that resulted in $1,355 being donated to the United Way.

That money went straight to the local cancer agency for a program that reimburses patients for travel expenses associated with treatment.

“Again, it’s not going to the general fund, it’s going to the specific need,” Gore emphasized.

United Way also helps with The Transition Stop, a project that started with just a washer and dryer at a school in Danville.

“Families needed a free place to do laundry,” Gore said.

Normally targeting youth in elementary school, the idea is to help students identified as “unaccompanied homeless youth.” These children sometimes need things like clothing.

It also aims to reduce absenteeism. For example, a student may miss school not because of an illness, but simply due to the fact they don’t have any shoes, Gore explained.

“The lift provided by United Way for so many of our children is invaluable to improving student achievement and self-worth,” Hairston said.

The impact

The “powering stories” that Gore hears reminds her why this “feels like a calling.”

In one example, Gore recalled a woman at Danville’s House of Hope who was thrown into “unplanned homelessness.”

With help of the House of Hope, that woman is now living independently with her daughter, working and thriving.

Gore is “confident” the funding courtesy of the United Way to the House of Hope played a role in that outcome.

“So it’s the stories,” she said when talking about her newfound mission in life.

It’s about a child who received tutoring, got a scholarship and went to college.

It’s also about the kids and families who beam with excitement when they get books from the Dolly Parton program.

Still, there’s more to be done. Her goal in the first year was to maintain funding.

Check.

Now she wants to bring in more donations to provide a “higher level” of impact.

According to form 990 records — the Internal Revenue Services’ tool for gathering info on nonprofits — 2015’s donations were at nearly $700,000.

Although the pandemic didn’t specifically impact a drop in contributions, Gore said there are normal ebbs and flows, especially during leadership changes.

“When I came, last June, I heard a lot of this happened, that happened,” Gore said. “Well today, Cathy Gore is going to push it forward to the best of her ability through the confidence the board had when they hired me.”