With a 'personality bigger than life,' community mourns loss of 19-year-old Pittsylvania County musician

Jacob’s grandfather always said to young Jacob, “’we will see about that,’ and he would tell him his fingers and hands at the time were too small,” she recalled.

“He loved his family and he wanted everyone around him to be happy,” she said of her son. “He liked to write music, and to play with all of his fellow musician friends. The more music and the more people, the better.”

When Jacob was 6 or 7 years old, he once grabbed the microphone at a birthday party and began singing George Strait’s “Give It Away,” she said.

On Monday, Jacob’s Facebook page contained an endless thread of messages expressing sadness, sympathy and love of his musical talents. One video of an extended guitar solo prompted a reaction from a poster comparing Jacob’s performance to that of Joe Cocker.

“I’m devastated hearing of the passing of Jacob Doss,” one person posted in Doss’ Facebook page. “A truly beautiful soul has left us. We are all poorer for it. Fly high Jacob! My thoughts are with his family always.”

“A soul that touched so many,” another poster wrote. “Jacob, you will never be forgotten. You had so much ahead of you, but I guess God needed some personal entertainment. He definitely picked the best. Praying for this family & this entire community.”

