With a 'servant-leader's heart,' family, colleagues remember Danville police officer who died of cancer

Danville police officer Chris Agee was one of the most courageous people Krystin Kirk ever met.

Before the 48-year-old Agee died of cancer Sunday, he was at peace with his impending departure from this life, Kirk, Agee's fiancé, said during an interview Tuesday.

"To get handed a sentence like he did, he was peaceful and calm about it," Kirk told the Danville Register & Bee. "It just amazed me. He was just so strong. He was one of the bravest people I've ever met in my life."

Agee had been a police officer for about 16-17 years, with the last three or four years spent patrolling the streets for the Danville Police Department.

For police officer Ty'Quan Graves, who has been with the department for almost a year, Agee was not only his partner but an inspiration.

"We became really close the past two years," Graves said Tuesday. "He was one of my influences to becoming a police officer."

Graves had spent a year doing ride-alongs with officers before joining the department. During that time, Agee encouraged him to become an officer but also reminded him what he would be getting himself into, Graves recalled.

"He was one of my biggest cheerleaders," Graves recalled, adding that his first full shift as an officer was spent with Agee.

From an early age, Agee was a hard worker who knew what he wanted out of life, said his mother, Kathy Agee.

"He went to work when he was 16," Agee said, adding that he knew then he wanted to be a police officer.

She remembered telling him not to start finding a job so early, that he had the rest of his life to work.

"He said he wanted to have something in life," she recalled.

Even as a young child, he was curious about how things worked.

"He was full of energy," she said. "He started taking everything apart trying to figure it out, how it was put together."

He also loved computers and cars, she recalled.

Agee, who grew up in Martinsville, worked at Kroger for his first job and was made a supervisor in just a few months, Kathy said.

He was also the youngest person to be hired as part of security at Tultex, the former textile manufacturer in Martinsville.

He started riding along with members of the police department in Martinsville while in his teens, his mother said.

Achieving the dream

When he couldn't get hired in law enforcement in Henry County, Agee took a job performing inspections at nursing homes. He traveled — as part of his occupation — to Maryland as well as locations in Virginia, including Newport News. That's where he finally achieved his dream of becoming a police officer about 17 years ago, Kathy said.

"He applied for the position with the police department there and that's when they hired him," she said.

After 13 years with Newport News, Chris Agee came back home to the area to become a Danville police officer.

"He loved, loved the people at Danville," Kathy Agee said. "He really felt like the people were his family."

Danville Police Chief Scott Booth recalled Chris's dedication to the city and its people.

"He wanted to be a part of the community and wanted to get behind what's going on to make this community better," Booth said Tuesday. "Chris had a love for the community."

Chris had a "servant-leader's heart," Booth said, adding that he was always impressed with him. He was soft-spoken, confident, and very smart when he talked about what his profession meant to him and other members of the department, Booth said.

"It's certainly going to be a loss," he said of the void left by Chris's absence.

Booth, who hired Chris, said he wanted to come back home.

"He certainly was an asset," Booth said. "He was an important member of our family and this community and we were very lucky to get to have him with us at the time he was part of us."

Meeting

As for Kirk, she met Chris after she asked him to come inspect a nursing home unit while she was a unit manager in Charlottesville.

"He came and was very helpful," she recalled. "He asked me out to dinner."

She was wary at first, but ended up enjoying talking to him during their first date, which was a group date, Kirk said. They had been together for about 16 years, she said.

During his last days, friends would come visit Chris and they would be crying, she said. But Chris would be the one who would provide comfort and think of others, she said.

"He would say, 'It's just in God's hands, it's not in my hands. What's going on in your life?'" Kirk recalled.

Before Chris became ill, he and Kirk would go on adventures.

"We did so many things," she said. "We took trips and we went on this amazing vacation for 10 days a couple of years ago, and it was the best thing in the whole world."

They covered destinations including New York, Colorado and Los Angeles. They spend less than $1,000 on the whole journey, including air fare and lodging, which entailed Airbnbs, she said.

"We never really bought souvenirs," she said. "We went to museums and we would find the best pizza in town. Chris could find the cheapest deals."

The couple wanted to travel to Nova Scotia, but the COVID-19 pandemic stalled their plans, Kirk said.

On the job

On the job, Chris would give pointers to Graves to help him out with his reports, provide information to help him with a case. He also helped Graves while he was at the academy, Graves said.

"He was a smart guy," Graves said. "He knew his job."

The two partners would have dinner together. It was a good time to talk shop during off-hours.

"We would just talk about the job," Graves said. Chris was someone "to debrief with," he added.

Chris "was tough as nails. He never showed any kind of weakness."

He became ill in June, Kathy Agee said, adding that doctors had failed to find the cancer.

"They kept doing COVID tests," Kathy said. "He just got weaker and weaker and sicker and sicker."

However, about a year and a half ago, he went to doctors after seeing blood in his stool, she said. A colon specialist, or proctologist, in Martinsville told him he was too young to have colon cancer, Kathy said.

She said his insurance company would not cover the cost of a colonoscopy.

Last September, after he knew he had cancer, Chris was told by doctors at Duke University Medical Center the procedure would have saved his life at the time.

"Chris is gone and it makes me mad and sad," his mother said. "This doctor could have saved him."

Kirk recalled Chris's last moments at home with her in Axton.

"He said, 'You know I'm going to die tonight, right?'" Kirk said, adding that he told her he loved her.

Twenty minutes later, he was gone.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.