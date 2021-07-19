With another COVID-19 death added, Pittsylvania County's daily caseloads, positivity on the rise

Pittsylvania County added another COVID-19 death over the weekend as more people in the rural landscape are testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

The latest fatality was recorded Saturday — based on data received by 5 p.m. Friday — but not revealed to the public until Monday morning. The Virginia Department of Health has switched to updating parts of its COVID-19 dashboard only Monday-Friday.

Although the death was entered into the logs Saturday, the death likely occurred at least weeks earlier. Health officials must wait for an official death certificate to verify the fatality was caused by the virus. That process alone can take weeks.

Saturday's death was a Pittsylvania County woman in her 70s. Beyond basic demographic data, very little is known when someone dies of COVID-19.

So far, 226 residents of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District have died of COVID-19 since the first death was reported March 25, 2020.

Amid a lower vaccination rate, Pittsylvania County is recording more COVID-19 cases compared to Danville. The state health department reports the 7-day rolling average for the county is five new virus cases. Danville is averaging about one new infection reported daily.

