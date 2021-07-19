With another COVID-19 death added, Pittsylvania County's daily caseloads, positivity on the rise

Pittsylvania County added another COVID-19 death over the weekend as more people in the rural landscape are testing positive for the novel coronavirus.
The latest fatality was recorded Saturday — based on data received by 5 p.m. Friday — but not revealed to the public until Monday morning. The Virginia Department of Health has switched to updating parts of its COVID-19 dashboard only Monday-Friday.
Although the death was entered into the logs Saturday, the death likely occurred at least weeks earlier. Health officials must wait for an official death certificate to verify the fatality was caused by the virus. That process alone can take weeks.
Saturday's death was a Pittsylvania County woman in her 70s. Beyond basic demographic data, very little is known when someone dies of COVID-19.
So far, 226 residents of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District have died of COVID-19 since the first death was reported March 25, 2020.
Amid a lower vaccination rate, Pittsylvania County is recording more COVID-19 cases compared to Danville. The state health department reports the 7-day rolling average for the county is five new virus cases. Danville is averaging about one new infection reported daily.
Even with the increase, the county's daily caseload remains low compared to other parts of the pandemic. Virginia overall is also seeing increases in daily infections.
Less than half of the adults in both city and county are fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Danville has a higher rate, at 47.6%, and Pittsylvania County is at 44.1%. Health experts continue to stress COVID-19 remains a serious risk for anyone who isn't fully vaccinated.
More people in the county are not only seeking COVID-19 tests, but the percent of those results coming back positive is increasing. Over the last week, the testing volume in Pittsylvania County has risen by 15%. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the current positivity rate for the county is 14.58%.
That rate measures the number of positive results against the overall number of tests administered. The CDC views any figure about 5% to indicate the virus isn't under control in a community.
Danville's positivity rate is 4.71%, the CDC reports.
As of Monday, the state's overall rate was 3%, a steady climb since the all-time low rate of 1.3% on July 21.
The CDC still has Pittsylvania County in the highest risk category for COVID-19 community spread. The CDC uses a 4-tier color-coded system — high, substantial, moderate and low — to show the pandemic's current impact on individual localities.
Danville is listed as a moderate risk of community spread.