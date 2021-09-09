With another death, 157 new COVID-19 cases added in Pittsylvania-Danville Health District

Other than simple demographic details, very little is known when someone dies of COVID-19. The health department also doesn't discuss individual deaths.

A total of 245 residents of Danville and Pittsylvania County have lost their lives to the virus since the first death was recorded on March 25, 2020.

Testing

With a growing number of residents looking for COVID-19 testing, the state health department is expanding events around Virginia. Health officials blame the delta variant, a more contagious version of the coronavirus for the rise in infections.

“While our local health departments, pharmacies and hospitals are working to keep up with the demand for testing, we are providing additional testing locations to accommodate our residents and to help reserve our hospital emergency rooms and rescue squads for medical emergencies,” Laurie Forlano, deputy director with the office of epidemiology, said in a news release.

So far this month, about 170 community testing events have been staged across the commonwealth, but no local events appear to be scheduled in the coming days.