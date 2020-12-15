With 'brand new' members, Pittsylvania County officials reviewing direction of IDA board

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I don’t want to get somebody and stick them there,” Dudley said during Tuesday’s meeting. “I want the right person.”

When the IDA is fully staffed once more, Rowe said he would serve as a subject matter expert and a facilitator of discussion between the two bodies, as opposed to imposing on the talks too much.

“I don’t think it’s the director’s job to tell you their vision,” he said. “I think it’s the board’s job to have that vision and for the director to try to come up with a plan of how best for you to accomplish your vision because you represent the constituents.”

During Tuesday's meeting, County Administrator David Smitherman proposed the possibility of implementing a multi-month orientation program for the new IDA members, which could include introducing them to IDA members of other localities. He hoped the board of supervisors would play an active role in guiding the IDA’s newest members.

“We felt like with this clean slate, this was an opportunity for the Economic Development Committee to really put their thumbprint on what we want this group to be doing,” Smitherman said. “This is a brand new board. This is a great opportunity for you to have input on their future.”