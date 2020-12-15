With 'brand new' members, Pittsylvania County officials reviewing direction of IDA board

During Tuesday’s Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors economic development committee meeting, Economic Development Director Matt Rowe gave a frank update on the county’s Industrial Development Authority and the opportunity for supervisors to play a larger role in its direction.
The IDA has welcomed four new members this month, and one more appointment is expected soon, meaning five of the seven members will have less than one year of experience on the board that works with companies looking to locate in Pittsylvania County. The two other members — Ronnie Haymore and Joey Faucette — were each appointed in 2017.
Appointees serve four-year terms.
All told, the greenness of the group has county officials looking for ways to onboard the new members and potentially examine the direction of the IDA following its influx of new blood.
“It’s probably a good time with those new members coming on to take a look at where this body wants the county to go at this point in time because a lot has changed, I think, for the positive over five years, especially in job creation and the types of industries that are coming into the county,” Rowe told the board of supervisors.
Daniel Lovelace will replace Randy Anderson as representative of the Banister District. Steven Merricks was appointed to Eddie Hite’s spot in the Dan River District, and Bill Nuckols will take over the seat of Charlie Mahan in the Callands-Gretna District. A new representative of the Staunton River District has yet to be named, in part because District Supervisor Tim Dudley does not want to rush that decision. He wants to evaluate the credentials of some possible replacements.
“I don’t want to get somebody and stick them there,” Dudley said during Tuesday’s meeting. “I want the right person.”
When the IDA is fully staffed once more, Rowe said he would serve as a subject matter expert and a facilitator of discussion between the two bodies, as opposed to imposing on the talks too much.
“I don’t think it’s the director’s job to tell you their vision,” he said. “I think it’s the board’s job to have that vision and for the director to try to come up with a plan of how best for you to accomplish your vision because you represent the constituents.”
During Tuesday's meeting, County Administrator David Smitherman proposed the possibility of implementing a multi-month orientation program for the new IDA members, which could include introducing them to IDA members of other localities. He hoped the board of supervisors would play an active role in guiding the IDA’s newest members.
“We felt like with this clean slate, this was an opportunity for the Economic Development Committee to really put their thumbprint on what we want this group to be doing,” Smitherman said. “This is a brand new board. This is a great opportunity for you to have input on their future.”
Board of Supervisors Chairman Bob Warren spoke highly of the new appointees to the IDA and gave a glimpse of where he’d like their priorities to be. Warren said he doesn’t want the IDA to forgo its responsibilities working with industrial parks the county shares with Danville or Hurt through the Regional Industrial Facility Authority, but he wants to see an increased focus on industrial parks solely managed by Pittsylvania County. He mentioned industrial parks in Brosville, Gretna and Chatham, in particular.
“That’s where the focus needs to be,” Warren said. “The norm for the IDA should be focused on Pittsylvania County.”
