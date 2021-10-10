With cases still growing, Pittsylvania-Danville Health District only locality in Virginia not seeing COVID-19 retreat

"The models suggest we could see this decline continue for months," scientists said in the report. "These findings are cause for celebration, but we are not out of the woods yet."

Two models also suggest cases could climb again around the holidays, similar to what happened last year.

Despite dropping, infections and hospitalizations are still quite high, especially in Southwest Virginia where health care centers are experiencing capacity issues.

The same is true in Southern Virginia.

On Friday, Sovah Health's emergency departments in Danville and Martinsville were "experiencing a significantly high volume of patients," hospital officials wrote in Facebook posts.

"Please be patient with us as our entire staff is working tirelessly to take care of everyone who enters our facility," one post said.

In Pittsylvania County, the 911 center is receiving calls that aren't considered emergencies.