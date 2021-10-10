With cases still growing, Pittsylvania-Danville Health District only locality in Virginia not seeing COVID-19 retreat

The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District is the only locality in Virginia not experiencing a drop or leveling out of new COVID-19 cases.
Instead, the area is in what's known as a slow growth trajectory, a category indicating infections are increasing but not at a level high enough to be considered a surge.
Danville and Pittsylvania County combined are averaging about 55 new cases of COVID-19 per day, a level not seen since mid-February. By comparison, before the highly transmissible delta variant emerged on the Southside scene, only about two new illnesses caused by the novel coronavirus were being recorded daily.
The Dan River Region stands in stark contrasts with the rest of the state according to Friday's report by the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute that offers tempered optimism that the worst of the fourth pandemic wave has passed.
Locally, it may be another week before Danville and Pittsylvania County experience a retreat from the coronavirus.
"We are happy to report some good news this week," researchers wrote in UVa's Friday report.
It marked the first time since June 30 that no district was in a surge. In fact most areas — 31 out of 35 health districts — are showing declining cases. In the nearby West Piedmont Health District — an area that includes Martinsville and Henry, Patrick and Franklin counties — cases are already on a downward trend.
"The models suggest we could see this decline continue for months," scientists said in the report. "These findings are cause for celebration, but we are not out of the woods yet."
Two models also suggest cases could climb again around the holidays, similar to what happened last year.
Despite dropping, infections and hospitalizations are still quite high, especially in Southwest Virginia where health care centers are experiencing capacity issues.
The same is true in Southern Virginia.
On Friday, Sovah Health's emergency departments in Danville and Martinsville were "experiencing a significantly high volume of patients," hospital officials wrote in Facebook posts.
"Please be patient with us as our entire staff is working tirelessly to take care of everyone who enters our facility," one post said.
In Pittsylvania County, the 911 center is receiving calls that aren't considered emergencies.
“We encourage anyone who is experiencing a true medical emergency to call 911, and we will provide the best service to that patient as quickly as we can," Chris Slemp, Pittsylvania County Public Safety director, said in a statement last week. "However, we request that those who are dealing with minor injuries and illnesses do not call 911 or attempt to get care from the hospital or emergency room."
Sovah Health officials again stressed the Danville and Martinsville facilities are not public COVID-19 testing sites. Instead, anyone exposed to the virus should go to a pharmacy, urgent care center or a primary doctor's office to be tested.
For another testing option, the local health department will stage a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday at the Ballou Park Recreation Center located at 760 W. Main St. The event is open to all ages, but tests will not be administered to anyone who walks up to the site.
All areas of Southside Virginia — and 90% of the rest of the nation — remain in the highest-risk category for COVID-19 spread, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That means, according to the federal agency, residents should wear face coverings in all indoor public settings.
"With the news of declining case rates, it is important to remember that at this very moment we are still in a period of high transmission, and we should not relax our guard just yet," UVa researchers wrote Friday.