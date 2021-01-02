With casino now an anchor tenant in Schoolfield, Danville officials shift focus of master plan

Before a casino was proposed at Schoolfield, WRT, an urban planning and design and architecture firm in Philadelphia, was conducting the master plan to possibly turn the former industrial site into a mixed-use campus.

But a proposed casino changed that, prompting the firm and city officials to shift the focus outside of the 85-acre Schoolfield site's footprint. The Dan River Inc. property contains about 700,000 square feet of structure, including the 617,000-square-foot former finishing plant that can be seen from West Main Street.

Previously, the master plan emphasized the commercial and industrial area of the site.

"We've asked for them to look into the residential component of the neighborhood as well," Bobe said.

City officials also want WRT to examine the West Main Street corridor from the North Carolina line to the Schoolfield site.

The Schoolfield neighborhood was just given state and national historic designation this month, Bobe said.

The designation highlights the important role the district played in the community and opens up opportunities for developers to access historic tax credits to pursue redevelopment projects, she said.