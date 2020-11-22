With climbing COVID-19 cases, Danville Public Schools going back to virtual learning after Thanksgiving

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In an email sent Saturday evening, Moore-Sparks noted the school system was made aware of that positive case on Friday. That notification triggered Billy Chaney, the pandemic coordinator for Danville Public Schools, to start contact tracing and identify exposures.

The staff member was in the building on Friday, and all parents of the school were notified, Moore-Sparks said. Officials also have contacted the Virginia Department of Health.

Earlier Saturday, the school system had announced of a second COVID-19 case at Galileo Magnet High School, but said there's no connection to a previous positive test earlier in the week. Officials found out about the positive infection a staff member on Friday, the same day the individual was in the building.

A student who tested positive at Galileo earlier last week was last in the school building on Nov. 15, and leaders learned of the positive test on Tuesday, Moore-Sparks said.

"Crystal Cobbs, chair of the Danville City School Board, and I are confident this is the best decision for the health and safety of our students and staff," Magouyrk wrote. "However, we are extremely disappointed because we know instructional goals are best achieved by maximizing in-person learning."