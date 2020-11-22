With climbing COVID-19 cases, Danville Public Schools going back to virtual learning after Thanksgiving

With COVID-19 cases growing in Danville Public Schools, the system will switch back to remote learning for the week after Thanksgiving break.
On Sunday, the school system announced two transportation staff members on Saturday had tested positive for the illness caused by the novel coronavirus, a release from the school district said. Three others were exposed.
That brings the total to seven positive cases since Wednesday, with 14 others exposed, after Danville Public Schools began earlier this month a phased approach to bring students back to the classroom.
"While school divisions around us have seen many more cases, for DPS it could be a warning that a surge is around the corner," interim superintendent Catherine Magouyrk wrote in a statement.
Because of the increase in cases — and a possible surge after Thanksgiving — all students will revert to virtual learning Nov. 30-Dec. 4. Right now, officials are expecting face-to-face students to return on Dec. 7.
Thanksgiving break begins on Wednesday for students and staff.
Teachers will lead virtual instruction from school facilities, and staff members also are expected to report to their buildings.
On Saturday, officials were notified of a case at Gibson Elementary School, school spokesperson Anne Moore-Sparks said.
In an email sent Saturday evening, Moore-Sparks noted the school system was made aware of that positive case on Friday. That notification triggered Billy Chaney, the pandemic coordinator for Danville Public Schools, to start contact tracing and identify exposures.
The staff member was in the building on Friday, and all parents of the school were notified, Moore-Sparks said. Officials also have contacted the Virginia Department of Health.
Earlier Saturday, the school system had announced of a second COVID-19 case at Galileo Magnet High School, but said there's no connection to a previous positive test earlier in the week. Officials found out about the positive infection a staff member on Friday, the same day the individual was in the building.
A student who tested positive at Galileo earlier last week was last in the school building on Nov. 15, and leaders learned of the positive test on Tuesday, Moore-Sparks said.
"Crystal Cobbs, chair of the Danville City School Board, and I are confident this is the best decision for the health and safety of our students and staff," Magouyrk wrote. "However, we are extremely disappointed because we know instructional goals are best achieved by maximizing in-person learning."
Preschool students will have assignments to complete at home provided by their teachers, the news release stated.
With even more holidays around the corner and fatigue of COVID-19, Magouyrk urged residents to "please remain committed to not rushing back to normal when participating in upcoming holiday gatherings."
She asks members of the school community who might be traveling to monitor for the symptoms of COVID-19.
"Err on the side of caution, and please, do not attend school with any symptoms that could put others at risk," she said.
