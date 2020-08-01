With constantly changing numbers, leaders for Pittsylvania County Schools faced with 'quite daunting' task of planning for classes

Students in Pittsylvania County Schools have two options this year: attend in-person classes some days and learn remotely on the others, or learn completely from home, either through take-home packets or virtual options.

With the division’s recommended deadline for deciding passing on Friday, principals and division administration are still dealing with constantly changing numbers.

“Every couple hours something changes," said Eric Moon, principal of Gretna Middle School, where so far 17% of students have indicated that they will opt for remote learning.

The exact number of students in the division who have chosen remote only learning so far is not known due to inconsistencies in the data gathered by Superintendent Mark Jones and obtained by the Register & Bee, but the percent of students who have chosen that option varies between individual schools. For instance, on the low end only 8% of students at Chatham High School have indicated that they will utilize remote only learning. On the high end, 30% of students at Mount Airy Elementary have said they wish to proceed with all remote learning.

“To me, [the number of students opting for in-person instruction] tells me that parents are ready for the children to get back to school,” Jones said.