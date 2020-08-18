With contingency plans in place, Averett University classes start Wednesday

“Averett University has put a considerable amount of time and effort into planning for the return of students,” Spillmann wrote in an email Tuesday.

Franks and Spillmann agree, though, that any reopening plan can come undone if people are not careful. Franks, in particular, understands that the reopening process relies heavily not only on the actions of faculty and staff, but on the decision-making processes of 18-22 year olds.

“Everybody wants this to succeed. That doesn’t mean people will be perfect,” she said. “We can have a perfect plan, but all of it is subject to something that we can’t control entirely. People are human. If we need to make a mid-course adjustment, we will do that.”

Spillman put a finer point on the matter.

“An individual's behavior — more than anything else — determines his or her risk of exposure, regardless of the details of cases or outbreaks,” he wrote. “This is true on campus and off, everywhere and all the time.”

For some students who have returned to campus, there doesn’t appear to be many reservations about having done so during a pandemic. But given how the last school year ended — abruptly, in mid-March — students understandably questioned whether they would be able to return to campus at all this fall.