With contingency plans in place, Averett University classes start Wednesday

Averett University’s reopening plan means some elements of the college campus and lifestyle are sure to change.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, classrooms will promote physical distancing, sports are on hold at least until the second semester, students were provided with reusable face masks upon check-in and there is a greater emphasis on learning remotely.
Averett President Tiffany Franks is so confident in the school’s preparation for a new school year that she is still comfortable welcoming students into her home for dinner as part of the Averett 101 experience — an introductory course to college for incoming freshmen.
Franks and her husband, Joe, will set up a large tent on the patio, and while some students eat outside or in the dining room, she will get to know the others in a physically distanced living room. Then they’ll switch.
“Everything we’re doing, we’ve had to be very creative,” she said.
Classes start on Wednesday at Averett, a school of roughly 1,500 students. Franks said about 60% of classes will be taught face-to-face or utilizing a hybrid system with precautions in place. The rest will be taught online only.
The university, she said, is prepared to transition away from in-person instruction if COVID-19 cases either on campus or in the surrounding community become too much to handle. She said university personnel will also monitor hospital capacity and any recommendations from Gov. Ralph Northam as they pertain to higher education operations.
“The number-one goal here is keeping our students, our faculty and our staff safe, and if at any moment we feel like that could be compromised, we’ll make a change,” she said.
The sentiment of getting creative extends to every corner of campus.
Students returned to campus in phases, professors spent the summer learning how to prepare their courses for in-person, virtual and hybrid environments and presentations from Residence Life centered on new messages, such as a no-visitor policy and best hygiene practices.
Reopening the school was a logistical challenge that took “every bit of the summer,” Franks said.
She added: “You really have to rethink everything you do.”
Franks said Averett’s small size affords it some flexibility that larger universities elsewhere simply don’t have.
“Everything we do is on a smaller scale [compared to many other schools],” she said. “We’re not talking about thousands and thousands of students. We can manage our protocols and our processes very personally.”
To that end, Dr. Scott Spillmann, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District director, believes the university has taken the appropriate steps to properly facilitate an on-campus experience.
“Averett University has put a considerable amount of time and effort into planning for the return of students,” Spillmann wrote in an email Tuesday.
Franks and Spillmann agree, though, that any reopening plan can come undone if people are not careful. Franks, in particular, understands that the reopening process relies heavily not only on the actions of faculty and staff, but on the decision-making processes of 18-22 year olds.
“Everybody wants this to succeed. That doesn’t mean people will be perfect,” she said. “We can have a perfect plan, but all of it is subject to something that we can’t control entirely. People are human. If we need to make a mid-course adjustment, we will do that.”
Spillman put a finer point on the matter.
“An individual's behavior — more than anything else — determines his or her risk of exposure, regardless of the details of cases or outbreaks,” he wrote. “This is true on campus and off, everywhere and all the time.”
For some students who have returned to campus, there doesn’t appear to be many reservations about having done so during a pandemic. But given how the last school year ended — abruptly, in mid-March — students understandably questioned whether they would be able to return to campus at all this fall.
“I didn't think this day would come, but I’m blessed to see it,” junior sports management major and football player Chase Nixon said on Tuesday. “I’m thankful this day has come. I’ve been on campus for almost a month now, and things have been running smoothly.”
Sarah Shropshire, a junior communications major and volleyball player, said much of the school’s success will be dictated by the campus community working together to stay safe. That might involve sacrificing large social gatherings and other parts of traditional college life.
“It’s going to be hard because everybody is excited to be back and see all their friends and be able to spend time with each other,” she said. “It depends on who’s circle is careful.”
Tristan Miller, a senior double majoring in sports medicine and coaching, said she has faith in her peers to make safe decisions, if for no other reason than to avoid a repeat of the spring.
“I think everybody is planning to do everything it takes to stay here,” she said. “I don’t think anybody wants to go home like we did last year.”
As different as the school year is shaping up to be, Franks hopes that Averett’s core values remain unchanged.
“That same kind of emphasis on relationships and personalized instruction will happen,” she said.
To ensure the safety of others and an uninterrupted school year, the actions of students and faculty will go a long way. The concept of personal responsibility during a pandemic increases upon returning to such a small community.
“I’m doing my part to help my team and myself,” Shropshire said. “As long as all the precautions and rules are followed, I think it’ll be OK. We’ll see if that ends up being the case.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.