With COVID-19 patients increasing, Danville nurses share a common feeling: 'We are all tired'

She said the hardest part about working as a nurse during the pandemic is the feeling that she can’t give adequate care to her patients.

“We have multiple patients being cared for in the hallways, with a waiting room wait of typically eight-to-12 hours. There is not enough space for the population, and we continue to receive ambulances and walk-ins with nowhere to place them,” she said. “The pandemic is worse than it was in the initial stages. We are taking more patients than usual, staff are burned out and leaving the ED, which in turn causes the staff to care for more. I leave my shift feeling like I wasn’t able to do enough.”

She noted that at the beginning of the pandemic the community was more supportive than it is now, and she feels like the community has forgotten about the front-line health care workers.

“We received assistance in the early months, but no assistance since. Any business could step up and offer a service or a meal at this time,” she said.

Coffey believes that she was better able to care for the “truly sick” patients when the pandemic began and the community stayed away from the ED. But now patients with primary complaints that do not require the emergency room are continuing to come.

Near capacity