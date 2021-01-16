With COVID-19 patients increasing, Danville nurses share a common feeling: 'We are all tired'

As the number of COVID-19 patients rises in hospitals nationwide, front-line health care workers are finding themselves taxed both emotionally and physically.
The start of the pandemic, almost a year ago now, brought out parades, posters and people to boost their morale. But that support isn’t as apparent now, according to three nurses who spoke about the ongoing challenges of caring for so many patients who are so sick.
Patricia Blevins, a registered nurse in the emergency department at Sovah Health-Danville, said there is no other way of putting it, but that “we are all tired.”
“Sometimes you are just in automatic mode, which might come across as not caring, but we are trying to do everything we can,” she said.
She used to work 36 to 40 hours a week, but now is regularly working 50.
On a typical day she can be in charge of 12 patients, nine of them COVID-19 positive.
“I have seen an upswing since Christmas in COVID patients, and I think the next week or two will be real bad,” she said. “Danville had done much better than I thought we would, but I don’t know if people have gotten slack or are just tired as a community and have thrown caution to the wind to be with people.”
Doing all they can
One of her responsibilities at work for the first two hours is to review medical testing and make sure the proper medication has been prescribed after test results come back. She also looks at all the COVID-19 testing and calls the people whose results were negative.
Doctors and nurse practitioners call the patients whose tests were positive.
Blevins said the staff is doing all they can to help and support each other, but also looking for a break.
“We are emotionally and physically drained,” she said.
When the pandemic first started, the front-line workers received a lot of community support, such as parades past the hospital, but Blevins said she hasn’t seen that lately.
“But I’m not sure what would help now,” she said.
One of the security guards asked her recently why she hadn’t brought doughnuts on pay week for a while, and she said she thought, “I’m always here. I can’t.”
“It’s really hard,” she said.
Working in tears
Blevins said she’s not a heavy crier. Her emotions usually manifest themselves in abdominal pain. But she’s left work a few times in tears the past few months, feeling like she had failed and wondering if she could do it anymore.
Her 30-minute drive home is her de-stress time, but even with that, her husband said he has seen a change in her, wanting to withdraw herself from people when she comes home.
On her days off she will “literally sit there and do absolutely nothing,” she said. Blevins did not take the vaccine when it was offered at the hospital because of previous reactions she has had to vaccines, but she said she is now leaning toward to taking it.
And she feels a little more hopeful about the future because in some ways the medical profession knows what they are now dealing with.
“But there is no rhyme or reason as to who will be deathly ill,” she said. “People are concrete thinkers, but you can’t predict this. That’s the big thing.”
'Somebody’s somebody'
Hannah Booher has been a nurse for four years and is now an ICU nurse at Sovah Health-Danville.
“Honestly, it’s a struggle. It’s mentally, physically and emotionally demanding,” she said. “There are so many deaths, and families can’t be there. We are Facetiming them, and it’s draining.
“You have to be professional, but at the same time these are people. We learned in nursing school that everyone is somebody’s somebody. They aren’t just a patient.”
She said the ICU has 18 beds and for the most part, the beds remain full.
“Most of the limitations have been staffing and a lot of burnout,” she said.
When she is home, she tries to disconnect completely from work and spend a lot of time with her 7-year-old and 13-year-old children.
“I wonder all the time if I’m cut out for this, and lots of times I am crying on the way home,” she said. “People are dying daily.”
She said that the community support during the beginning of the pandemic has “dropped like a hot potato,” but she was happy to hear that the city of Danville has called for the holiday lights and decorations to remain up in the River District until the end of January to show support and appreciation for the local health care workers.
Danville is joining communities across the country in a campaign called “Keep Your Lights Up for Healthcare Heroes.”
'I am tired'
Michele Coffey, who lives in Danville and works full-time as an emergency department nurse at Moses Cone Hospital in Greensboro, North Carolina, said the stress at work is so high that it is hard to be motivated to return each shift.
“We are working with limited resources, and I feel I cannot provide the care our ED patient population requires,” she said. “We have too many patients and too little staff. I am tired.”
She said the hardest part about working as a nurse during the pandemic is the feeling that she can’t give adequate care to her patients.
“We have multiple patients being cared for in the hallways, with a waiting room wait of typically eight-to-12 hours. There is not enough space for the population, and we continue to receive ambulances and walk-ins with nowhere to place them,” she said. “The pandemic is worse than it was in the initial stages. We are taking more patients than usual, staff are burned out and leaving the ED, which in turn causes the staff to care for more. I leave my shift feeling like I wasn’t able to do enough.”
She noted that at the beginning of the pandemic the community was more supportive than it is now, and she feels like the community has forgotten about the front-line health care workers.
“We received assistance in the early months, but no assistance since. Any business could step up and offer a service or a meal at this time,” she said.
Coffey believes that she was better able to care for the “truly sick” patients when the pandemic began and the community stayed away from the ED. But now patients with primary complaints that do not require the emergency room are continuing to come.
Near capacity
“We are using resources for non-emergent patients. The community as a whole for decades has used the ED as a clinic, or as a doctor’s office and this has not changed during the pandemic,” she said. “We are working with not enough medical equipment, IV pumps and cardiac monitors to care for the sheer numbers of patients.”
She said working with the current COVID patient population requires more time and energy from the staff.
“We are near capacity at our hospital and there is an extended wait period before patients are receiving inpatient beds,” she said. “We are holding patients in the ED for hours, sometimes days before they can get transferred. We don’t have space to care for the true ED emergencies.”
Coffey has received both doses of the vaccine and feels the vaccine is “crucial to achieve a herd immunity to decrease the spread.”
She said the initial vaccine is critical, even though the variant strain has appeared.
“The flu vaccine requires adjustments every year and this vaccine will be similar as we learn more,” she said.
