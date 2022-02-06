With customized shoes, Danville artist 'Kickz' up impressive following on YouTube

One local artist is painting his way to fame on YouTube — one customized shoe at a time.

Twenty-six-year-old Xavier Crews is the visionary behind the “Xavier Kickz” channel, in which he showcases his love and talent for customizing sneakers and other wares. As of last week, the channel — which has been active since 2017 — has 395,000 subscribers and 121 videos.

A standard “Xavier Kickz” video includes a greeting from Crews explaining the topic of the day, followed by footage of his process, complete with voice-over explanations from the artist himself. Crews typically comments on his creative process — including various techniques and his personal preferences — over a soundtrack of lofi hip-hop music. Per the demands of the platform, Crews infuses each video with his humorous personality and creative perspective via precision-paced editing.

“The magic” of his channel’s appeal revolves around watching a creative process unfold and witnessing the finished product. The audience gets to observe his process from start to finish, while hearing additional insights from the artist via his commentary.

“Basically, you’re starting from a blank canvas, and it’s a process from start to finish to see exactly what the artist has in his mind, and then what he is going to turn into reality,” Crews said. “People find it satisfying to watch the beginning-to-end of a process,” he continued.

Crews’ favorite “canvas” is the Nike Air Force 1, with a white-on-white high-top variation that offers ample space for creative expression for customization artists such as himself. He also has customized a wide range of products through his channel, including AirPods, skateboards, phone cases, hats and gaming controllers.

He uses paint pens, air brushing and hydro dips on his channel when displaying his customization art. However, he plays to novelty as well, using unusual designing tools — such as toothpicks, for example, which was the highlighted feature of one recent “Xavier Kickz” video.

The videos

Crews learned how to “hide the lead” in order to increase YouTube watch time — a key factor in promotional algorithm.

“At the very beginning, it was frustrating, because I felt as if I was putting out good content, and nobody was really gravitating to it," he said. "So then I had to learn about the YouTube algorithm.”

Notably, he stopped putting the end result in the thumbnail cover image, leaving it a mystery that potential viewers would have to click and watch in order to solve. This shift increased his view counts as well as his watch times, activating the algorithm in his favor. From there, it was a process of getting to know his audience, and tailoring his content increasingly to their liking.

Crews’ resolve paid off, as he can now boast over 36 million total channel views, including over 5.6 million for his most popular video, “Custom AIR FORCE 1,” published Oct. 1, 2019. This popularity allows his business to collect YouTube ad revenue, in addition to the money earned through the customization commissions themselves, and video sponsorships.

He's more than an artist and YouTuber, however. The 2014 George Washington High School graduate studied computer science at Virginia State University where he graduated in fall 2018. Crews currently works as a software engineer at Lockheed Martin by day, growing “Xavier Kickz” during his personal time.

One of his major expansion goals for 2022 is to get a production team together. Thus far, he has performed every role of the “Xavier Kickz” project, from the filming, to the video editing, to marketing — and, of course, being the start talent as well. Having grown the project to the level where he can now afford to hire others, Crews is currently searching for a videographer and a video editor to come on board.

Crews also hopes to make his channel more entertaining, and he is focusing on diversifying genre offerings on “Xavier Kickz.” This is likely to include more behind-the-scenes and narrative-form "vlogging" content, he indicates.

He's looking to secure more high-profile clientele such as athletes and celebrities this year, to help gain more exposure and assist with his ambitions to scale-up the “Xavier Kickz” business. This could in turn assist with more corporate sponsorships of his video content.

Giving back

Crews hopes to give back to the community more and use his business to launch a scholarship this program this year, focused on local students who wish to study STEM subjects — science, technology, engineering and mathematics. He also intends to launch a shoe drive program this year to provide shoes for disadvantaged youth who need them.

Creatively, Crews hopes to grow his talent for painting into portraiture on more traditional canvases. Crews notes that he did not discover his love of art until after graduating high school, and that shoe customization is his first and primary art form.

“I want to get out of my comfort zone some more,” he explained.

He takes his success with a sense of equal parts gratitude and responsibility, noting that it “feels great” to be able to give back to the community and serve as a role model for young Black men.

“You look at me, we look the same," Crews said, recounting advice that he frequently gives young people in the community. "If I can do it, you can do it,”

Crews also wants to impress upon young people that “Life not a sprint, it’s a marathon,” meaning it is important to pursue a long-term vision and learn from failures, rather than giving up too early.

To learn more about Crews and his project, check out the “Xavier Kickz” page on YouTube. Crews can be reached at crewsxavier@yahoo.com for inquiries about commissions, collaborations and current job openings.