With Danville, Pittsylvania County in COVID-19 surge, 'The holidays are not a time to let our collective guard down.'

Amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in Danville and Pittsylvania County, local and state health officials continue to beat the drum of preventative measures. But after nearly two years of pandemic exhaustion, more faces are appearing maskless in public spaces.

While there's no mandate in place, both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Virginia Department of Health recommend wearing face mask inside. That's because Danville and Pittsylvania County — along with nearly all of Virginia — is in the highest category for COVID-19 spread.

"The trend still tends to be community spread," said Brookie Crawford, a spokesperson for the health department, when asked what's causing the current cases. "People become lax in their mitigation measures."

Friday's report from the University of Virginia's Biocomplexity Institute shows 21 of 35 health districts across Virginia — including Danville and Pittsylvania County — in a surge. UVa defines this as a doubling of cases based on a 100,000-population scale.

"The holidays are not a time to let our collective guard down," Dr. Scott Spillmann, director of the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, told the Register & Bee via email Friday. "Many states and localities are experiencing a rise in cases and complications as more people gather indoors with the holidays and with the colder weather.”

Even though there's not one particular gauge to show local mask wearing has waned, a quick stroll through a Danville grocery store on a busy Saturday-before-Christmas showed only about 25% donning face coverings.

"Protect yourself and your loved ones by wearing a mask properly, practicing social distancing and washing your hands," Crawford told the Register & Bee.

Also, at a state economic budget event Thursday in Danville, nearly every state and local leader didn't wear a mask, including Gov. Ralph Northam.

"The Governor wore a mask into the event and removed it for the speaking program," Alena Yarmosky, a spokesperson for the governor, wrote in an email to the Register & Bee when asked why Northam was maskless. "After the event he kept it off for a brief press gaggle with the media."

However, video from the event shows Northam closely mingling with Danville and Pittsylvania County leaders well before he appeared at the podium to speak.

"As you know, Virginia does not have a mask mandate in place," Yarmosky told the newspaper. "However, the Governor has consistently followed CDC guidance on masks and has urged Virginians to do the same."

The state health department is encouraging all residents to follow the guidance from the CDC: even fully vaccinated people should wear a mask in public spaces with substantial or high transmission of COVID-19, like Danville.

"If people are not following COVID-19 precautions during an event, then there is a greater risk of spreading it to other attendees," Crawford said. "It is important to weigh the potential behavior of others when deciding to attend an event or gathering."

A Friday report from UVa paints a potentially dire picture if it comes true: the omicron variant could drive a surge of COVID-19 in the coming months.

"According to the model projections, cases may peak almost three times higher than last winter's surge — the worst period of the pandemic," researchers wrote in that report.

Early evidence shows omicron may be less severe than other strains, but transmits far easier and can cause infection in people who've already endured COVID-19.

“Getting your COVID-19 vaccination or booster is one of the most important things you can do to continue to protect your health and to keep friends and loved ones safe during your holiday celebrations and travel," Spillmann said.

