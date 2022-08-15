With donation, Danville Fire Department gets new oxygen mask kits for pets

Thanks to a recent donation, the Danville Fire Department has new special oxygen mask kits for pets.

Each station throughout the city will receive one kit that includes a small, medium and large mask, according to a news release from the Danville Fire Department.

"The mission of the Danville Fire Department is to reduce the risk to life and property through professional response and community engagement," deputy chief Brandyn Smith wrote in the release. "Danville Fire Department recognizes that pets are beloved members of families and households within our communities and deserve the best care possible when a fire occurs."

Nearly 40,000 pets die each year in house fires across the nation and about 500,000 are injured. Smoke inhalation is the culprit behind those fatalities and injuries.

In an effort spearheaded by firefighter Hillary Alderson, a pet oxygen mask donation program — known as Project Breathe through the Invisible Fence Company — supplied the fire department with the equipment.

The operation has provided more than 23,500 reusable masks to fire department and first responders in the United States and Canada. The project has saved at least 201 pets, according to its website.

The kits will be placed on fire department vehicles and will replace aging masks that the department received from the same program approximately 10 years ago, the release stated.