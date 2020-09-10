With funding as hurdle, new Danville police station hinges on casino vote

Danville could get a new police station on property off Memorial Drive in the Schoolfield area.

Whether the estimated $17.7 million project is built would be largely contingent on voter approval of the Caesars Entertainment casino resort in November, and whether Danville City Council supports the project.

"City Council would not have the funding unless there is a significant source of new revenue," said Danville City Manager Ken Larking. "If the casino referendum passes, there will be sufficient funding from the payment from Caesars to the city."

Larking was referring to the $15 million the Paradise, Nevada-based casino company would pay to the city within 30 days of the referendum if it passes. The company would also buy the Schoolfield property where the casino would be located for $5 million by the end of the year.

Since the city currently does not have an alternate source of funding, a tax increase would be necessary if the casino question fails, Larking said.

In a letter to Danville City Council, Police Chief Scott Booth said the city would use about $5.9 million of payment money from Caesars to pay toward up-fits for new construction and set aside two years of lease payments the city would pay for one of the buildings for the new station.