With funding as hurdle, new Danville police station hinges on casino vote

Danville could get a new police station on property off Memorial Drive in the Schoolfield area.
Whether the estimated $17.7 million project is built would be largely contingent on voter approval of the Caesars Entertainment casino resort in November, and whether Danville City Council supports the project.
"City Council would not have the funding unless there is a significant source of new revenue," said Danville City Manager Ken Larking. "If the casino referendum passes, there will be sufficient funding from the payment from Caesars to the city."
Larking was referring to the $15 million the Paradise, Nevada-based casino company would pay to the city within 30 days of the referendum if it passes. The company would also buy the Schoolfield property where the casino would be located for $5 million by the end of the year.
Since the city currently does not have an alternate source of funding, a tax increase would be necessary if the casino question fails, Larking said.
In a letter to Danville City Council, Police Chief Scott Booth said the city would use about $5.9 million of payment money from Caesars to pay toward up-fits for new construction and set aside two years of lease payments the city would pay for one of the buildings for the new station.
The new station would be at the former Dan River Inc. executive office building at 2291 Memorial Drive west of Bishop Road.
A space-needs assessment conducted for the city overall in 2016 found that the Danville Police Department needed an extra 25,302 square feet of space. The department occupies about 13,482 square feet at the Municipal Building, Green Street, Third Avenue and beneath the Ruby B. Archie Public Library.
A second study focused on the police department's space needs in 2018 found that the department needs a total of nearly 48,000 square feet.
"We're operating at just over 25% of the space we need," police department spokesman Lt. Richard Chivvis said.
The new location would add about 35,000 square feet for a total of about 48,000 square feet, he said.
If the project gets the green-light, construction would start in late 2020 or early 2021 and would take about a year to complete.
The project would include historic renovation of the existing building, with the developer using historic tax credits to lower the project's cost, and construction of a new building on a separate lot for $8 million, Booth wrote.
Danville issued a request for proposals for the project in May and Blair Construction in Gretna was selected.
Mayor Alonzo Jones said he supports moving the police department to Memorial Drive.
"One of our goals was to reduce violent crime," Jones said. "This is something that would help move our police department forward."
As for the new location, the property, including the existing structure that would be renovated at Memorial Drive, would be subdivided from the rest of the property and it would be leased for 15 years by the city. The lease payment would be about $965,000 per year.
Booth wrote that the additional, new building would be next to the existing structure and the developer would finance the cost of construction under the following terms: a $2.9 million upfront payment toward the tenant
The police department has been in the Municipal Building since shortly after it was built in 1926.
"The police department has grown and changed substantially since that time," Chivvis said. "The community deserves a modern, professional police department."
New space would allow officers to have a secure parking area, a locker room to change clothes when they arrive for their shift and much-needed office space, Chivvis added. The department needs space for training, community meetings, storage and victim-centered room for children to be interviewed.
"The department is not currently set up to provide the level of service necessary to the community," Chivvis said.
The police department has 131 sworn personnel and about 17 civilian staff.
Danville City Council will discuss the project at its work session following its regular meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
