With growing food pantry program, East New Hope Missionary Baptist Church feeds bodies and souls

One Danville church is perhaps best known throughout the community for its weekly food pantry, an ever-growing operation supported by volunteers who find meaning and value in supporting the mission to ease hunger struggles throughout the region.

East New Hope Missionary Baptist Church’s weekly food pantry is the result of a divine inspiration the Rev. Rufus Fuller envisioned more than a decade ago.

“We can’t help everybody, but we can help who we can help,” Fuller, pastor of East New Hope Missionary Baptist, said.

The Rev. Chris Young — who also happens to be a goat farmer — spearheads the food pantry program and runs it like a well-oiled machine. Young said they utilizes several sources for food products. One of the primary food resources is the Department of Agriculture’s Feeding America program.

The Feeding America program has been operational for more than 40 years and supports various anti-hunger efforts including Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program; Women, Infants and Children program; and the National School Lunch Program. The organization also advocates for federal tax policies that support local food banks.

In addition to the Feeding America program, the East New Hope Food Pantry partners with God’s Pit Crew, a Danville-based disaster relief organization, and utilizes donated funding from the church itself to supplement food stores.

“At East New Hope, we don’t turn anybody away,” Young said. “So even if you can’t get a USDA box, we also purchase food to give to people.”

The USDA Feeding America guidelines do not allow cross-state food distribution and require low-income status for eligibility.

Given that Danville is a border community, a substantial portion of the clientele come up from North Carolina who are only eligible for food purchased by the church itself. Volunteers utilize tablets and a Feeding America app to register clients. The app lets the volunteer know if the individual is eligible for USDA food support.

Popularity

The fact that food bank clients from around the region are willing to drive — or catch a ride, in many cases — to East New Hope is a testament to the popularity and quality of the program.

“I love the variety of foods — vegetables, meats, everything,” said Joanne Cooper. “A lot of healthy stuff, a lot of goodies. It’s a real blessing from the church.”

Cooper said as a senior citizen she qualified for the home delivery component of the program prior to its current hiatus precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for extra caution with respect to at-risk populations.

As COVID-19 progresses to endemic status, Young said the program intends to resume home delivery for those who need it.

“Before the pandemic, we probably took about 300 to 400 boxes per month out into the community,” he recalled.

“Our desire is to make sure we do get back into the community doing what we used to do,” Young said, noting former home delivery clients have been calling and requesting that normal operations resume.

This will be good news to seniors like Cooper, who rely on such support, and who say that they especially enjoy interacting with East New Hope volunteers.

“This church is so loving and so giving, because when you come out into the community doing this, it’s how you do it,” Cooper said. “You don’t make the people feel like they’re begging for something or need a handout. They come out with love and honor.”

Dedication

Both Fuller and former food pantry coordinator Shirley Culley attribute the success and expansion of the program to Young’s leadership and dedication.

“He was God-sent,” Culley said. “When I had it, it was just us women working, and I was getting older and older. And Chris walked into the door when he first came to the church … and I went over to him — didn’t know him from Adam — and I said, will you help me?” she recounted with a giggle.

Culley said Young brought a fresh perspective and new energy to the program and in effect “triple-doubled” its reach both in terms of volunteers and clientele. Culley also noted as all of the previous volunteers were older women, Young brought a necessary technological competence that has allowed the program to skyrocket, as well as the capacity to recruit more male volunteers.

Although the weekly food pantry is the program’s staple, Young has also helped to expand the operation to community events including on-site food distribution and even hot meals provided directly to under-served neighborhoods such as Piney Ridge and Purdum Woods. Naturally, the pandemic has reduced this portion of the program as well, but Young is hopeful to relaunch these efforts later this year.

In the meantime, auxiliary operations such as assisting the HAVEN of the Dan River Region domestic violence shelter with food support have continued in pandemic-safe fashion.

Volunteers

Food pantry clients are not the only ones who benefit from the program, however. Volunteers at East New Hope say they find great meaning and value in the time and energy they invest into the community.

Volunteer Michelle Warner shared a deeply personal connection to the program.

“At one time, about 10 years ago, I needed a food bank,” she recounted. “So when I moved back here, and I joined the church, this is what I wanted to do.”

Warner said the food pantry program was one of the main reasons why she selected East New Hope as her church home.

“It’s a church that gives back,” she related.

At the other end of the spectrum, Barry Banks — who has been volunteering with the program for more than years — said working with the program has opened his eyes to the great need among the segments of the local community who struggle with poverty and food insecurity.

“I didn’t know that there were so many people in my area that needed food,” Banks revealed. Banks further shared that he began volunteering with the program after he retired at the request of Fuller.

The East New Hope Food Pantry distributes at the church, located at 321 Airport Drive in Danville, on Saturdays beginning at 10:30 a.m. The church encourages those in need to check their Facebook page prior to attending for information concerning any weather-related closings.

Those who wish to donate to the pantry may utilize their CashApp via the cash-tag $EastNewHopeFP, or visit their page on the Givelify app by searching for “East New Hope Baptist Church.”

For more information, contact the church directly during weekdays at 434-793-6774.