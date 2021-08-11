With high temperatures, Danville Utilities asking customers to conserve power Thursday afternoon

Even with temperatures soaring into the upper 90s, Danville Utilities is asking customers to conserve on electricity from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday.

There's no fear of a shortage of power, but scaling back the demand for electricity will help save on future power costs, the city reports.

American Municipal Power — the nonprofit wholesale power supplier and service provider for Danville Utilities — issued the advisory for Thursday to members across nine states. It's possible that Thursday afternoon could surge the demand for power to the highest level of the year.

Thursday's high is expected to reach about 97 degrees, according to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg. However, the heat index means that 97 will feel more like 102.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Danville Utilities suggests customers raise the setting on air conditioners by at least two degrees, but even one degree would help dial down power demand. In addition, customers should avoid using major appliances such as washers, dryers and dishwashers, the city reported.

Using fans and pulling shades on windows will help keep a home cooler.