With ice threat increasing, Danville crews brace for power outages

A shifting forecast has increased the threat of ice Sunday, lowering snowfall totals and creating a danger of power outages as a massive winter storm develops and spirals toward the Mid-Atlantic.

A winter storm warning goes into effect at 1 a.m. Sunday and runs through 7 a.m. Monday for the Dan River Region.

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg expects about 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice accumulations of one-tenth to three-tenths of an inch for Sunday’s storm. The most recent computer models are showing warmer air in the upper layers of the atmosphere. That means instead of a mostly snow event, sleet and freezing rain could dominate the precipitation.

“Power outages and tree damage are possible from the wet snow and ice,” the warning stated. “Travel could be very difficult.”

Blacksburg forecasters believe snow will start Sunday morning and switch to sleet by noon. By 3 p.m. it should then transition to freezing rain with a daytime high of 32 degrees. A mixed bag of everything — snow, sleet and freezing rain — is possible heading into Sunday night with a low of 30.

Gusty winds Sunday afternoon through Monday could bring down tree limbs and cause more power outages.

“It is recommended that motorists stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary,” said Gerry Harter, district maintenance engineer with the Virginia Department of Transportation. “As bad as snow is on the roads, ice is much worse as far as impacts to traction are concerned.”

Danville spokesperson Arnold Hendrix also warned residents of hazardous travel conditions and the likelihood of power disruptions.

Expecting outages because of ice, a team from Florida was set to arrive in the city Saturday to help Danville Utilities, Hendrix said. Crews are prepared to work staggered 16-hour shifts.

Hendrix reminds residents not to call 911 if their electricity goes out. Instead, to report a power outage, residents should contact 434-773-8300.

“When widespread outages occur, power and light line crews first are assigned to make repairs based on restoring power to the greatest number of customers in the shortest time,” Hendrix explained. “As lines are repaired and crews become available, they are assigned to areas with fewer outages.”

He also warned customers that sometimes crews must temporarily shut off power to an area to make the needed repairs.

“Once major lines serving a neighborhood are repaired, power may be on at some houses and off at others because of additional damage to lines and equipment serving those homes,” Hendrix explained. “Some houses may have electric service when others do not because houses may be on different lines or circuits.”

People who have medical devices should make other arrangements to go to a medical facility or somewhere with power in case electricity does go out. If that’s not possible, residents may call 434-799-5111, option 8 — the non-emergency number for the city’s emergency communications center — so a participating agency can be notified to help.

Mecklenburg Electric Cooperative — a utility that serves more than 6,000 customers in Pittsylvania County — has “all hands are already on deck” and prepared for the storm.

“Line crews have stocked trucks with outage material like fuses and splices and sharpened and fueled chain saws,” David H. Lipscomb, a spokesperson for Mecklenburg Electric, told the Register & Bee via email. “Crews and Mechanics have checked bucket trucks and digger derricks to make certain everything is working at its best and all fueled up.”

Also, if Danville residents or visitors need shelter, they should call 434-799-5111, option 8.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.