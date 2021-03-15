With improving COVID-19 projections, Sovah Health eases restrictions for visitors

Across Virginia, hospitalizations for the virus are down 62% from an all-time high in late January. That’s when cases soared during a post holiday-surge.

Under Sovah Health’s new policy — given a yellow-coded designation — patients will be limited to one well visitor per day during visitation hours, which are between 10 a.m. to noon and from 5 to 8 p.m. Only one visitor will be allowed during each time block, the news release stated.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“For example, a patient may have one visitor in the morning and a different visitor in the evening, however visitors will not be allowed to switch out during each time block,” Fitzgerald said in the release.

All visitors — who must provide and wear their own face masks — must be at least 18 and will be screened when entering. They will then receive a security pass sticker.

Anyone not passing the screening from a checklist of symptoms from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will need to reschedule a visit when those symptoms subside.

A positive time

A weekly report from the University of Virginia’s Biocomplexity Institute again points to a “positive time” for COVID-19 metrics across the commonwealth.