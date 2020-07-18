With more than 100 cases added in a week, Pittsylvania-Danville district one of 10 in state seeing surge

In a span of one week, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District has added more than 100 cases of COVID-19, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.
In fact, the local district was highlighted as a surge area by the health department's weekly update on Friday. It joins eight others in the Hampton Roads area and the Thomas Jefferson district in the Charlottesville area.
Of the 373 total cases in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, two are classified as probable. That means a person is showing the signs of the illness and had contact with someone else who tested positive. As of the Saturday morning data report, Danville had 169 cases of the illness caused by the coronavirus. Pittsylvania County surpassed the 200 mark with a total of 204 cases.
In just one week, that represents 101 new cases.
On Wednesday, Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center confirmed eight patients and two employees at the Danville location tested positive for the coronavirus. That marked the second outbreak this year at a long-term care facility in Danville.
The United States seemed to experience a lull in the coronavirus pandemic in early summer, the weekly health department update reports. While it may have appeared the nation turned a corner, those strong declines were in early epicenters. The virus was actually still spreading.
"It is likely that COVID-19 had yet to arrive, at least not in all of its fury," the report warned. While many states relaxed restrictions early, Virginia established a more phased approach. It wasn't until July 1 the commonwealth lifted most restrictions imposed in March to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
However, the state isn't immune to a resurgence of COVID-19, as shown by a surge of cases in 10 health districts including Danville and Pittsylvania County.
The health department reports a rapid growth in cases in the 20-39 age group.
The surge has increased the local district's percent positive rate to 9.5. The rate is a seven-day average calculating the amount of positive tests compared to the number of overall tests administered. The local rate dipped to below 5% on July 8. The state's average has continued an upward trajectory and is now at 7.6%
Even with the extreme uptick in cases, projections do not foresee hospitals exceeding capacity through August. "However it is crucial to mitigate surges," the report states.
The health department lists 54 hospitalizations in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District.
Across the commonwealth, there were 76,373 cases reported Saturday morning, an increase of 940 from the previous day. Those figures also include probable cases and were based on data entered by 5 p.m. Friday.
There are 2,025 deaths across the state.
