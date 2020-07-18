With more than 100 cases added in a week, Pittsylvania-Danville district one of 10 in state seeing surge

In a span of one week, the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District has added more than 100 cases of COVID-19, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health.

In fact, the local district was highlighted as a surge area by the health department's weekly update on Friday. It joins eight others in the Hampton Roads area and the Thomas Jefferson district in the Charlottesville area.

Of the 373 total cases in the Pittsylvania-Danville Health District, two are classified as probable. That means a person is showing the signs of the illness and had contact with someone else who tested positive. As of the Saturday morning data report, Danville had 169 cases of the illness caused by the coronavirus. Pittsylvania County surpassed the 200 mark with a total of 204 cases.

In just one week, that represents 101 new cases.

On Wednesday, Riverside Health and Rehabilitation Center confirmed eight patients and two employees at the Danville location tested positive for the coronavirus. That marked the second outbreak this year at a long-term care facility in Danville.