With more than $3.7 million in leftover funds, Pittsylvania County Schools asking supervisors to carry over money to upcoming year

The overall budget for the 2020 fiscal year was trimmed from $94.6 to $90.8 million. That budget is covered primarily by state monies, but includes roughly 10% coverage from federal funds and a quarter from local contributions.

According to numbers provided by the school division, the savings came from two primary areas: instruction as well as operation and maintenance. The division budgeted more than $67 million for instruction during the 2020 fiscal year and ended up using only $64.45 million. For operation and maintenance, the $9.8 million budget was trimmed to $8.7 million.

Pupil transportation services, which had a budget of $7.3 million, saw savings of only $55,000 despite the fact that students did not attend schools from the middle of March through the end of the year. Kenyon Scott, director of transportation for the school division, said that most of the fuel savings costs are reflected in the school division's general fund instead of being earmarked specifically for transportation.

"There was a substantial portion of our transportation budget that were not expended at the end of the 2019-2020 school year as a result of reduced expenses (including fuel expenses and repair/maintenance costs) associated with the governor's closing of schools in March," he wrote in an email to the Register & Bee.