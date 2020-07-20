With more than $3.7 million in leftover funds, Pittsylvania County Schools asking supervisors to carry over money to upcoming year

When schools were ordered to close in March, Pittsylvania County Schools put all projects and major maintenance and expenditures on hold because leaders weren't sure what the financial impact would be, said Superintendent Mark Jones.
“At that time, we said we don’t know what this looks like," Jones said.
At the end of the 2020 fiscal year, which concluded on June 30, the division had roughly $3.75 million, the most carryover Pittsylvania County leaders have ever seen for the division. School leaders are requesting for the funds to be carried over into the 2021 fiscal year to cover coronavirus-related expenses and a variety of other capital improvements, maintenance projects and other needs, requests which will be heard by the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors during its finance committee meeting Tuesday.
Ron Scearce, chairman of the finance committee, said the requests will likely be approved, but he is concerned the state will cut funding for local school systems to compensate for its revenue shortfall of $250 million. The General Assembly is slated to meet for a special session next month.
“I want to get a clearer picture on what the state’s doing before we throw a bunch of money into carryover," Scearce said.
The board of supervisors can elect to transfer the money from the school division back to the county general fund, but that rarely happens.
The overall budget for the 2020 fiscal year was trimmed from $94.6 to $90.8 million. That budget is covered primarily by state monies, but includes roughly 10% coverage from federal funds and a quarter from local contributions.
According to numbers provided by the school division, the savings came from two primary areas: instruction as well as operation and maintenance. The division budgeted more than $67 million for instruction during the 2020 fiscal year and ended up using only $64.45 million. For operation and maintenance, the $9.8 million budget was trimmed to $8.7 million.
Pupil transportation services, which had a budget of $7.3 million, saw savings of only $55,000 despite the fact that students did not attend schools from the middle of March through the end of the year. Kenyon Scott, director of transportation for the school division, said that most of the fuel savings costs are reflected in the school division's general fund instead of being earmarked specifically for transportation.
"There was a substantial portion of our transportation budget that were not expended at the end of the 2019-2020 school year as a result of reduced expenses (including fuel expenses and repair/maintenance costs) associated with the governor's closing of schools in March," he wrote in an email to the Register & Bee.
The extent of the expenses that will be required to implement the division's reopening plan is not quite known at this time, but the county school division is already planning to spend at least $200,000 to purchase personal protection equipment like masks, Jones said.
“That right there is a very conservative estimate as we open schools," he said.
The reopening plan involves students in grades K-third grade, as well as special education students and English learners, attending in-person classes four days a week, while everybody else attends two days and completes remote learning options the rest of the time.
One of the questions is how average daily membership — the number of students that attend schools — will be impacted since that plays a major role in determining state funding. In the reopening plan, which was approved by the school board Thursday, the division has given families the option to utilize remote-only learning, whether that be through virtual lessons or take-home paper packets.
The division had more than 8,000 students in the 2018-19 school year, and Jones believes many families will utilize the remote-only learning options.
“To look ahead to ensure that we can pay salaries for teachers, we asked the county to carry that over for next year in case ADM is not as high as we anticipate," Jones said.
The division has $715,000 in carryover funds related to textbooks, something that Pittsylvania County Finance Director Kim Vanderhyde said is common practice. Instead of exhausting all the funds to purchase books for just a few schools, Vanderhyde said the division usually waits until it can buy enough books to cover all the schools.
The division has also requested nearly $1 million from the $5.3 million in CARES Act Funding that Pittsylvania County received to buy several thousand new Chromebooks. The finance committee will also hear that request during its meeting on Tuesday.
Ayers reports for the Register & Bee. Reach him at (434) 791-7981.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.